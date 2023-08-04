Willie Mullins mania set to grip Ballybrit yet again as the Closutton maestro looks set fair for a super Saturday

The bloating began in 1971 when it moved from three days to four. It was fattened further in 1974 when it became a five-day festival, then six in 1982 and a seventh day was introduced in 1999. So this is the 25th running of the Galway Races in its current form.

Over the last quarter of a century there have been numerous changes to the order, evening meetings have become more popular, and the weekend has attracted a much bigger audience in recent years, but the most significant development of all has been the commanding presence of Willie Mullins.

Dermot Weld used to run this place and, while he continues to have his team cherry ripe for these seven days, it is now Closutton to where punters turn in search of Ballybrit bounties.