Willie Mullins could crush any notion of equality if Kilcruit's class comes to the fore in Galway Plate

Five horses from as many different stables at the head of a Tote Galway Plate market suggests a welcome splash of competitiveness, and the top dozen in the betting all represent different owners.

On the surface, it's the sort of democratic vista you'd expect of a prestigious €270,000 handicap, and a repeat of the dramatic spectacle in which Hewick prevailed in 2022 would be a treat. Shark Hanlon's stable star might well replicate those heroics himself, although rain-hammered ground would be a significant negative for Brian Hughes's mount.

Such is the foreboding nature of the overnight forecast that a decision was made on Monday to put all the Flat races at the top of this card so that they would get the best of the ground. Things could get gruelling.