Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Previewstomorrow
18:40 Galway
premium

Willie Mullins could crush any notion of equality if Kilcruit's class comes to the fore in Galway Plate

A smiling Willie Mullins at Killarney on Monday
Jump racing's supreme leader - Willie Mullins could hold the key to the Tote Galway Plate with the classy KilcruitCredit: Patrick McCann
18:40 GalwayTote Galway Plate (Handicap Chase) (Grade 3)
Chase Turf, Grade 3 Handicap
Going:Yielding
Runners:22
Class:
Distance:2m 6½f
RTE2

Five horses from as many different stables at the head of a Tote Galway Plate market suggests a welcome splash of competitiveness, and the top dozen in the betting all represent different owners. 

On the surface, it's the sort of democratic vista you'd expect of a prestigious €270,000 handicap, and a repeat of the dramatic spectacle in which Hewick prevailed in 2022 would be a treat. Shark Hanlon's stable star might well replicate those heroics himself, although rain-hammered ground would be a significant negative for Brian Hughes's mount.

Such is the foreboding nature of the overnight forecast that a decision was made on Monday to put all the Flat races at the top of this card so that they would get the best of the ground. Things could get gruelling.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Richard ForristalIreland editor
Published on 1 August 2023Last updated 18:00, 1 August 2023
icon
18:40 GalwayTote Galway Plate (Handicap Chase) (Grade 3)
Chase Turf, Grade 3 Handicap
Going:Yielding
Runners:22
Class:
Distance:2m 6½f
RTE2
more inPreviews
more inPreviews