Will Goodwood's Golden Mile provide the answer to this York puzzle for the second year in a row?

The Golden Mile at Goodwood was key to finding the winner of this race last year. Blue For You , who finished second to Orbaan at Goodwood, went one better in this contest to beat Escobar , who was ninth in the Golden Mile.

There is a good chance the trend will continue this year because nine of the 20 runners ran in that race at Goodwood and that includes the second, third, fourth and fifth there. Orbaan is also back after taking ninth from a wide draw (19) and Blue For You was tenth from stall 11.

David O’Meara runs Orbaan and Blue For You, while Darkness (fourth at Goodwood) and Escobar also represent the trainer who has won this three times in the last ten seasons. It’s an event he targets because he has had another eight placed from 44 runners in that period.

It’s hard to choose between his quartet, but two of his three winners were the shortest-priced runners in the market from his stable and that suggests the betting might prove the best guide.

Charlie Johnston saddled The Gatekeeper and Dutch Decoy to finish second and third in the Goodwood contest and both are back, among a five-strong team for the Middleham trainer.

The problem for many punters will be the history of the stable’s runners on the Knavesmire as Charlie’s father Mark didn’t always enjoy his most successful periods at the track and Charlie and Mark Johnston saddled just one winner from 33 runners when they were a team.

However, Charlie has already bettered that three per cent strike-rate at the track in his own right this year and this race provides a good opportunity for him to add another York success.

Analysis by Graeme Rodway

What They Say

Jason Kelly, assistant to David O’Meara, trainer of Blue For You, Escobar, Orbaan and Darkness

Blue For You won the race last year but is poorly drawn in stall 18 this time. Escobar finished second in it last year and he has a better draw (7) and is the type who comes into himself in the autumn. Orbaan is a busy horse who can back up and is best kept on the go, while Darkness ran well at Goodwood last time and is drawn the best of the lot in stall five.

Ralph Beckett, trainer of Sonny Liston

We were pleased with his effort at Goodwood last time where he finished fifth and you can ignore his effort in the John Smith's Cup at this track before that as he was a bit too keen.

Roger Varian, trainer of Akhu Najla

He’s in great form and he’s definitely straighter and sharper for his comeback race at Ascot. I just hope mentally he’s streetwise enough for this sort of test in such a big field but we’ve always liked him.

Edward Bethell, trainer of Point Lynas

He clearly loves York, every time he runs there he has been drawn double figures but it doesn't seem to stop him. He's been in great form since Ascot and I wondered if we might have got a run into him before this race but the ground went against us. He deserves to take his chance in a race like this and he beat a few of these rivals when he was just touched off at the May meeting.

George Margarson, trainer of Ropey Guest

The change of track may suit him as he spends most of his time running at Newmarket and Ascot. He’s got a decent draw in stall eight and if he can get a good position he could well be in the mix.

Roger Fell, joint-trainer of La Trinidad

We’ll be doing our best but we’re not helped by an outside draw in stall 20. We’ll have to ride him for luck and the only chance we’ve got is if they come stands’ side in the straight.

Tim Palin, racing manager to Middleham Park Racing, owners of The Gatekeeper

I was a bit surprised to see him so big in the betting as he was second in the Golden Mile at Goodwood last time. As it’s an early closer he’s well in off 92 and hopefully he can overcome a widish draw in stall 13.

Ann Duffield, trainer of Master Richard

He ran well to be second at Newmarket last time when we were chuffed with his run. He likes York, is well drawn in stall three and has a decent jockey [Oisin Murphy] so there’s plenty to like. Danny Tudhope thought he idled a bit last time so we’re trying him in cheekpieces.

Ed Walker, trainer of Terwada

He's a very progressive horse and did well to win off 90 on his handicap debut at Newmarket, where James Doyle loved him, having taken a novice at Nottingham by nine lengths the time before. He’s an exciting horse who's really going the right way and I don't think he's finished improving.

Reporting by David Milnes

