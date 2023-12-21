Will a star be born on a day Christmas is all about? Ascot takes centre stage - plus Maddy Playle's three things to look out for

Ascot has long been the place to be on the weekend before Christmas and that has never been more true than this year as the meeting runs right into the festive period itself. So it’s time to kick back and enjoy two days of pure racing entertainment before the two-day break.

The Ascot jamboree wouldn’t be complete without a few races named in honour of the season and the feature on Friday is the Howden Noel Novices’ Chase (3.05 ). Noel is of course French for Christmas and from a Latin term relating to birth, so will a star be born here?

Quality over quantity is the overarching theme in this Grade 2 because only four go to post, but all have a realistic chance of enhancing their burgeoning reputations over fences.

And it’s not just in the Noel where stars have been born. The 2m1f novice limited handicap chase (1.55 ) was won by triple Grade 1 winner Greaneteen four years ago and is now contested by Grade 2 scorer Homme Public and Authorised Speed , whose last run was in a Grade 1.

Factor in a superb betting race in the shape of the 15-runner 1m7½f handicap hurdle (2.30 ) and we have all the ingredients for top-quality jump racing on a cold and crisp afternoon.

Pour yourself a cup of tea (or something stronger) and enjoy your racing. For fans of this sport, it’s what Christmas is all about.

Maddy Playle's three things to look out for on Friday

1. Can Kid do it?

Michael Geoghegan is enjoying an excellent season with his colours carried by promising chasers Inch House, Are U Wise To That and Kandoo Kid , who will step up to Grade 2 company for the first time in the Howden Noel Novices' Chase (3.05 ).

The grey has been sent off a well-backed favourite on his last two starts at Newbury and he accounted for subsequent December Gold Cup third Frero Banbou by two and a half lengths at the beginning of the month.

He's been raised 7lb to a mark of 136 for that success, which makes him the lowest-rated in this field by upwards of 7lb, but his trainer Paul Nicholls has won four of the last eight runnings of the race, including with Pic D'Orhy when it was last run in 2021.

Kandoo Kid 15:05 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Harry Cobden Tnr: Paul Nicholls

2. Turner and Williams link up

When a jockey and trainer are operating at a 50 per cent strike-rate together it is wise to take notice and Lucy Turner and Venetia Williams will bid to extend their excellent run with Ottoline (12.00 ) at Uttoxeter.

Turner, who claims 5lb, notched the biggest win of her career when guiding the Williams-trained Chambard to a 13-length success in the Becher Chase the weekend before last and produced a similar ride aboard his stablemate Georges Saint at Fakenham on Tuesday.

She has ridden in only two other races in that two-week span, while Williams is also on a rampant run having won with ten of her last 31 runners for a 32 per cent strike-rate.

Ottoline is a sister to the yard's four-time winner Yalltari and has claims based on her five bumper and hurdle efforts on soft or heavy ground. She should find this same-sex contest easier having been up against the boys on her last two runs.

Ottoline 12:00 Uttoxeter View Racecard Jky: Miss Lucy Turner (5lb) Tnr: Venetia Williams

3. Magic of Meydan is back

While most are immersed in the jumps season prior to a feast of Boxing Day action, there is also action on the Flat at Meydan .

Veteran sprinter Equilateral defied a handicap mark of 105 at York in August and will bid for a third success in the Ertijaal Dubai Dash (2.05 ) to open the card. He won the race in 2020 and 2021.

Danyah, last seen winning the Group 1 Al Quoz Sprint on World Cup night in March, will reappear in the Business Bay Challenge (3.15 ). He won the Listed race when it was last run in February.

Godolphin could unearth their newest star in the Group 2 Al Rashidiya (4.25 ), with the highly regarded Measured Time out to take his record to four wins from five starts. He is the choice of leading rider William Buick.

