Why the Coral Gold Cup angle on chasers in their first season out of novice company is becoming overhyped

14:50 NewburyCoral Gold Cup Handicap Chase (Premier Handicap) (GBB Race)
Chase Turf, Grade 3 Handicap
Going:Good To Soft
Runners:20
Class:1
Distance:3m 2f
ITV

You will hear plenty of dialogue surrounding the merit of a chaser in their first season out of novice company in the Coral Gold Cup and understandably so.

Naturally, a ten-year-old who has been chasing since 2019 is less likely to have concealed any secrets from the handicapper than a lightly raced relative newbie. There is simply less information available to formulate a bulletproof assessment of these runners.

However, the data tells us the angle is becoming overhyped. Considering the Coral Gold Cup’s perceived close relation with unexposed chasers, it somewhat goes against the grain that four years have passed since a horse with that profile came to the fore. That was the 2019 strike of De Rasher Counter at odds of 12-1 for Emma Lavelle.

Robbie WildersTipster

Published on 1 December 2023inPreviews

Last updated 18:00, 1 December 2023

icon
