Why defending champion Highfield Princess is such a warm order for unique test of speed in Nunthorpe

There are only two Group 1s over the minimum trip in Britain all year and they couldn’t be run on more different tracks. The King’s Stand Stakes at Royal Ascot is a stamina-sapping five furlongs thanks to a stiff finish, but the Nunthorpe tests pure speed on considerably flatter terrain.

It is therefore a unique test and that is why horses who have excelled in the race before often come back and do so again. That goes a long way to explaining why last year’s winner Highfield Princess is such a warm order to make it back-to-back victories in the contest.

Highfield Princess recorded a career-best Racing Post Rating when blitzing her rivals to score by two and a half lengths last season and she wouldn’t be the first reigning champion to defend her crown.