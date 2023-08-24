Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Previewstomorrow
15:35 York
premium

Why defending champion Highfield Princess is such a warm order for unique test of speed in Nunthorpe

15:35 YorkCoolmore Wootton Bassett Nunthorpe Stakes (Group 1) (British Champions Series)
Flat Turf, Group 1
Going:Good To Firm
Runners:16
Class:1
Distance:5f
ITV

There are only two Group 1s over the minimum trip in Britain all year and they couldn’t be run on more different tracks. The King’s Stand Stakes at Royal Ascot is a stamina-sapping five furlongs thanks to a stiff finish, but the Nunthorpe tests pure speed on considerably flatter terrain.

It is therefore a unique test and that is why horses who have excelled in the race before often come back and do so again. That goes a long way to explaining why last year’s winner Highfield Princess is such a warm order to make it back-to-back victories in the contest.

Highfield Princess recorded a career-best Racing Post Rating when blitzing her rivals to score by two and a half lengths last season and she wouldn’t be the first reigning champion to defend her crown.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Graeme RodwayDeputy betting editor
Published on 24 August 2023Last updated 18:00, 24 August 2023
icon
15:35 YorkCoolmore Wootton Bassett Nunthorpe Stakes (Group 1) (British Champions Series)
Flat Turf, Group 1
Going:Good To Firm
Runners:16
Class:1
Distance:5f
ITV
more inPreviews
more inPreviews