Who will come out on top as top-class pair Trueshan and Mojo Star face off first time out?

What a race for a Wednesday! That was my first thought when I saw this line-up as we have two Group 1-class stayers lining up against each other on their respective seasonal returns.

In the blue corner is Trueshan, who has won twice at the top level and appeared to cement himself as the outstanding stayer of his generation when landing the Northumberland Plate at Newcastle carrying 10st 8lb. However, he was subsequently usurped for that title by Kyprios.

In the red corner is Mojo Star, who found only Kyprios too good when runner-up in the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot last year, but made it to the track only that once throughout the season.

There are two factors aside from ability that could decide this race. The first is the 7lb Group 2 penalty Trueshan has to concede to Mojo Star and the second is their readiness for the task from a fitness perspective. Both return from long absences that total 479 days combined.

Mojo Star did produce his Gold Cup run after 256 days off last year so can go well fresh, but that was his main target for the season and this race definitely won’t be. Trueshan was fit enough to beat the classy Quickthorn in this event last year and may be sharpest of the pair.

The 2021 Cesarewitch winner and top-class hurdler Buzz returns from 508 days off the track with Ryan Moore booked. Let’s hope he can get back on track following some injury issues and maybe this could be an ideal stepping stone to a successful Flat campaign this summer.

Analysis by Graeme Rodway

'Ideal starting point'

Many might have thought jumping would one day figure in Trueshan's career, but – even without it – he has become a household name and is back for more at the age of seven.

Trained by Alan King, he has struck up a perfect partnership with Hollie Doyle, who is aboard again.

The pair teamed up to win this race last year and then the Northumberland Plate before success in Ascot's Long Distance Cup.

King, who trains the son of Planteur for the Singula Partnership, said: "This is an ideal starting point and he won it last year before going on to put up an amazing performance when defying a huge weight in the Northumberland Plate.

"Although he got jarred up at Goodwood and then wasn't himself at Doncaster, the team did a great job to get him back and he won a third Long Distance Cup at Ascot.

"He's ready to start back after a good winter break and he delighted me with his work last week. Having said that, this is a strong race and it's never easy under a penalty."

What they say

Nicky Henderson, trainer of Buzz

It's lovely to have him back and it's his first run since he won the Ascot Hurdle in November 2021, which was obviously a very long time ago. Before that he'd won the Cesarewitch nicely and this is a nice place to go with a good trip, good track and good ground, while Reggie [Pallas], who rides him every day, is very happy with how he is.

Tom Pennington, racing manager to Amo Racing Limited, owner of Mojo Star

It's a very competitive race for the grade with Trueshan in there and Buzz on the comeback trail. Mojo Star has been working well, but we wouldn't want much more rain. He's got form on slow ground, but he's had a long break. He'll definitely come on for the run and we're targeting all the big staying races in the summer, and this is a stepping stone to those. We still expect him to run a nice race though.

Hugo Palmer, trainer of Rajinsky

There are very few options with him and we're very keen to get a run into him before the Chester Cup and this fits very well, particularly with a dry forecast next week – we know he likes cut in the ground. It's a nice starting point, but you'll see worse Group 1s than this Listed race this year.

Brian Ellison, trainer of Tashkhan

It's quite competitive but my lad is good and this is a nice starting point, plus he'll get his ground for a change. We're the third-highest rated in the field, so he's got a chance, and we weren't far behind Trueshan on easy ground at Ascot the year before last. He never had his ground last year and I think he's more forward than he was this time 12 months ago. Trueshan is a good horse and you can't knock him, especially on this ground, so he's the one to beat I think.

Reporting by James Burn

