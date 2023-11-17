Which of these Paddy Power runners is worthy to line up with Fortria, Half Free and other gods?

Here we are once more, on the Saturday of Cheltenham's November meeting, one of the principal holy days for those who venerate jump racing. For it is written (in the form book) that this was the day upon which Dublin Flyer was revealed to us, yea, and Bradbury Star also. Not to mention Cyfor Malta, Half Free and Fondmort.

Are there any here on Saturday worthy to stand with such as these? Might there be a front-runner so remorseless as Beau Ranger or a class act so willing to shoulder weight as Al Ferof?

It is time to find out because the Paddy Power Gold Cup is upon us again, the race which allows us to determine your age group if you answer just one question: who was the sponsor when you first watched it? Mackeson will still be the answer for most of us, a throwback to a gentler time when the supermarkets had not all been hawking mince pies for a month by this point.