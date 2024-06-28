FREE BETSCheck out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
FREE BETSCheck out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
- More
Previews
premium
Wherefore art thou Northumberland Plate? Star-crossed trainers chase elusive Newcastle prize
Sir Mark Prescott (left) and Brian Ellison are both seeking a first Northumberland Plate
They come from opposite sides of the track but they are united by a common passion, a longing that has been building up for years.
No it is not Romeo and Juliet but the two star-crossed trainers seeking to satisfy their desires in a Jenningsbet Northumberland Plate sure to be rich on drama.
The gambled-on Trooper Bisdee and True Legend run for Sir Mark Prescott, the son of one Conservative MP and grandson of another. He was educated at Harrow and inherited the family baronetcy in 1965.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inPreviews
Last updated
Copy
more inPreviews
- Smart View: who are the top-rated runners in the Northumberland Plate according to our revolutionary racecard?
- Will it be all-weather form that comes out on top or can the classy turf performers prevail in the Plate?
- 3.25 Newmarket: 'He should have a live chance at this level' - can Noble Dynasty back up career-best run in Criterion Stakes?
- 3.10 Newcastle: 'I'm really hopeful the plan can pay off' - trainers on their Northumberland Plate chances
- 'He was impressive last time and I'll take a chance on him' - our jurors with their analysis of an exciting weekend's racing
more inPreviews
- Smart View: who are the top-rated runners in the Northumberland Plate according to our revolutionary racecard?
- Will it be all-weather form that comes out on top or can the classy turf performers prevail in the Plate?
- 3.25 Newmarket: 'He should have a live chance at this level' - can Noble Dynasty back up career-best run in Criterion Stakes?
- 3.10 Newcastle: 'I'm really hopeful the plan can pay off' - trainers on their Northumberland Plate chances
- 'He was impressive last time and I'll take a chance on him' - our jurors with their analysis of an exciting weekend's racing