Wherefore art thou Northumberland Plate? Star-crossed trainers chase elusive Newcastle prize

They come from opposite sides of the track but they are united by a common passion, a longing that has been building up for years.

No it is not Romeo and Juliet but the two star-crossed trainers seeking to satisfy their desires in a Jenningsbet Northumberland Plate sure to be rich on drama.

The gambled-on Trooper Bisdee and True Legend run for Sir Mark Prescott , the son of one Conservative MP and grandson of another. He was educated at Harrow and inherited the family baronetcy in 1965.