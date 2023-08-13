'We're very hopeful of a big run' - hat-trick seeker among contenders in competitive Hamilton handicap

Northern yards had previously dominated this race over the past decade until Roger Varian spoiled the party in 2022, and there is another Newmarket trainer bidding to make the long journey worthwhile and take home the £12,885 first prize.

Hamilton has been kind to William Haggas (39 per cent strike-rate over the past five years) and he saddles Dubawi Warrior, whose pedigree suggests he could blow this apart off an opening mark of 80.

Dubawi Warrior is out of Muffri’Ha, who progressed from an opening mark of 85 to eventually place in the 2017 Group 1 Jebel Hatta. That improvement clearly runs in the family as his half-brother, the stable’s Al Mubhir, also raised his game with experience. He began life in handicaps off 91 and is now rated a stone higher.

Dubawi Warrior bolted up from the front in a Pontefract maiden 15 days ago and holds rock-solid claims in receipt of weight from all bar one of his rivals.

Five of the last eight winners of the race have been three-year-olds, and the other from the Classic generation is Crackovia, who began her season in a couple of Oaks trials. She struggled in that company, but is interesting down in trip on only her third handicap start.

There is depth to the older horse challenge as Gainsbourg bids for a hat-trick, while Jim Goldie’s decision to book talented 7lb claimer Alex Jary to ride the in-form Shine On Brendan is interesting.

This may not necessarily be Zozimus’s day, but there is a sense things will eventually click for the David O’Meara-trained five-year-old. He failed to stay the trip at York last time but has fallen 8lb in the weights since shrewd owners The Horse Watchers bought him earlier this year. Stick him in your Racing Post tracker.

Race analysis by Robbie Wilders

What they say

Ben Haslam, trainer of Lightening Company

He started the year off really nicely at Pontefract but things didn't quite go his way at York and he's had a little spell over hurdles. His two Flat runs have been pleasing and I think it comes down to him handling the track; you never quite know until you go there, but this is a race he's capable of winning. The ground should be perfect and he ought to be a strong stayer at the trip, so I'd be hopeful.

Dominic Ffrench Davis, trainer of Mr Professor

He ran a good race first time out for us at Sandown and came out of the race well. He'll love the ground up there and he's in great form. My only worry is that in the past he's run well fresh and we're just hoping he'll back that recent run up, but he seems in good order.

Daragh Bourke, trainer of Gainsbourg

We're very hopeful of a big run, he seems in great form. I hope the ground will be soft or heavy again as he seems to really relish that. He's up in grade and it's probably the best race he's run in for us, so we'll find out how good he is.

Reporting by James Stevens

