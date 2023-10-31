'We're hoping he goes one better' - quotes and analysis for final London Sprint Series qualifier

The Polytrack has been described as standard to slow at most of Kempton’s recent meetings and it’s often difficult for those who are ridden from off the pace to make up ground on the front-runners under such conditions. For a sprint, there aren’t many pacesetters in this line-up.

Buccabay made the running in a course-and-distance handicap a couple of weeks ago in another sprint that was run on standard to slow conditions and it was again dominated by those who were ridden prominently. Buccabay came off second best to winner Clearpoint and has gone up 1lb for that defeat.

He is well drawn in the middle of the pack (six) to attempt the same tactics and there is every chance he will be capable of holding on this time.

His main contender for the early lead might be Watchya and he is drawn inside Buccabay in stall one. Provided rider Neil Callan can get a clean break, Watchya should get to the inside.

That could be a huge advantage in a race where the bend comes up quickly after the start, but the inside isn’t always the place to be in the straight at Kempton, so it tends to even itself out.

Watchya showed enough pace to lead over 5f at Goodwood in May, so shouldn’t have any problems finding the front, but this is his first run since the Stewards’ Cup and his fitness has to be taken on trust. It may be a prep run for the final of this London Sprint Series.

Analysis by Graeme Rodway

What they say

James Evans, trainer of Justcallmepete

He's been running well all year. The ground was probably a bit too dead for him at Salisbury last time as he likes a decent surface. He hasn't run much at Kempton, it's obviously one of the slowest all-weather tracks, but we think he should go there and run well. Every time he's gone onto this surface it seems to suit his style, which is a plus.

Richard Hannon, trainer of Gisburn and Minnetonka

Gisburn is in great form, he will have improved for that last run he had after a long break. One of them has to come Minnetonka's way soon, she deserves it.

Eve Johnson Houghton, trainer of Buccabay

He's in great form and he ran really well last time from a bad draw in stall nine. He's better drawn in stall six and he likes the track, so we're hoping he goes one better.

Ed de Giles, trainer of Treacherous

He's been in great form all year and his last two runs have been very good. He got pipped here and the ground didn't suit at Goodwood, but he still ran extremely well. This is all about pace and we're hopeful if we get that.

Reporting by Liam Headd

