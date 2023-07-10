'We're going there full of confidence' - key quotes and analysis for the Listed contest at Pontefract

The Pipalong Stakes revolves around Purplepay. The William Haggas-trained four-year-old is the joint-third highest-rated filly to contest this Listed prize in the past decade and towers above this group on her peak form. She needs a specific set of conditions to show that, however.

Purplepay is 4-6 on soft ground or slower and 0-9 on faster surfaces. Thankfully for her connections rain is forecast to hit Pontefract, but it will need to and her chance hinges on that and her readiness following a 94-day break. She finished down the field in two Australian Group 1s when last seen.

The trainer best equipped to get the better of Purplepay is Roger Varian. Early market preference is for Zenga despite the fact she is rated 9lb lower than stablemate Fall In Love, and 21lb lower than Purplepay.

A mark of 86 would likely have proved a gift for Zenga had she continued to explore handicaps, with her two-length seventh in a messy Kensington Palace Stakes on her return worth marking up as she was denied a run by the rail at a key stage. The fact David Egan takes the mount at the expense of the Ray Dawson-ridden Fall In Love is interesting.

Perhaps that is an indicator Fall In Love will need the run on her stable debut for Varian, but she must be the one to side with of that pair despite the jockey bookings. Fall In Love ran to a Racing Post Rating of 107 in two French Group 1s last season, admittedly over longer trips, but Pontefract provides a stiff mile and this filly is at home on slower terrain.

Progressive five-year-old Dha Leath is another with a squeak for trainer Gavin Cromwell, having his first runner at Pontefract. Her best effort on RPRs came at a mile on soft/heavy ground in the Irish Lincolnshire two starts ago.

Race analysis by Robbie Wilders

What they say

Chris Wall, racing manager to KHK Racing, owner of Al Agaila

She had a profitable time on the all-weather through the winter. She couldn't handle the quick ground on her first run back but she ran a better race last time when things weren't run to suit. She's at the sort of rating where it's worth a shot at black type. Her draw in nine isn't terribly helpful but the stiff mile will suit as well as the rain that is on the way.

Roger Varian, trainer of Fall In Love and Zenga

Zenga is an improved filly this year, she's always worked nicely. Bar traffic problems I think she'd have gone quite close at Ascot, which would put her in the mix in the context of this race. Fall In Love is having her first run for us, she's working nicely, she never got black type last year but she ran some good races in really strong events. She might be better up to a mile and a quarter but this will be a nice starting point.

James Ferguson, trainer of Kingmania

She's in good form and we'd love to try to get some black type with her if we can. We're going there full of confidence she can run a big race. She wasn't quite right when she came back from her last run.

Tom Marquand, rider of Purplepay

Things didn't go to plan in Australia but hopefully she can run a big race being back on home soil and back down in grade.

Reporting by Maddy Playle

Place a £5+ bet on the Racing Post app between June 5 and August 27 to be in with a chance to win the trip of a lifetime to the 2023 Breeders' Cup. Your bet must be placed on the Racing Post app and can be with any bookmaker. Max entry per user is once per week, and 12 in total. Find out more about the competition prize here .