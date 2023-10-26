'We strongly believe five furlongs is his trip' - history at Dundalk as French raider Bouttemont lines up in Group 3

Dundalk plays host to an intriguing running of the Group 3 Pat Smullen Mercury Stakes, named in honour of the legendary rider who landed the race in 2013 on board Timeless Call.

Bouttemont brings a rare international dimension to the venue and a slice of history as he is the first French-trained horse to compete at the track. Yann Barberot's sprinter is about to begin life at stud but he will seek to end his racing career on a high under Dylan Browne McMonagle after a luckless run in the Group 1 Prix de l'Abbaye this month.

Ridden by Christophe Lemaire, Bouttemont had nowhere to go in the Longchamp straight and was never able to find daylight, crossing the line still on the bridle in 12th but only beaten four lengths by winner Highfield Princess. The five-year-old has plenty of form on the all-weather, most notably when landing the sprint championship at Newcastle 18 months ago, while he has also won on an artificial surface in France.

The Andy Oliver-trained Highway Rat is a smart operator on this surface, being a five-time course winner and successful in this race in 2021 under Ronan Whelan. Billy Lee takes the mount this time around and he reopposes Harry's Bar after they fought out a close finish over course and distance this month where Ado McGuinness's eight-year-old came out on top.

Britain landed the honours last season when John Ryan took the prize back to Suffolk with Manaccan, and Queen Me and Pillow Talk make up the raiding party this time around for Kevin Ryan and Karl Burke. Queen Me will have to shrug off two below-par efforts but has definite claims if she can return to the form of her sixth-placed effort in this season's Commonwealth Cup in first-time cheekpieces.

Dun Na Sead is another interesting outsider for Danny Murphy. She has pace to burn and while she has a bit to find on ratings, she seems to relish this surface.

What they say

Kevin Blake, co-owner of Bouttemont

He got locked up at Longchamp and Christophe Lemaire was fairly adamant he would have been bang in the mix. The surface should suit him well, he has a very good record on the all-weather despite the fact he has always run over longer trips on it and we strongly believe that five furlongs is his trip. He won the sprint championship at Newcastle last year in a very strong race so the surface should suit. The draw looks perfect and it's great to have Dylan back on board.

Andy Oliver: trains The Highway Rat Credit: Patrick McCann

Andy Oliver, trainer of The Highway Rat

It looks very competitive but he's in good form and seems to like it here. We missed the break the last time and it cost him the race so hopefully he can start better this time.

Danny Murphy, trainer of Dun Na Sead

She's flying in her work. She loves Dundalk and if she finished in the first three, it would be great as the owners are going to breed off her. She ran very well last time despite being over on the far side on bad ground at Tipperary. Oisin [McSweeney] knows her inside out and I think she'll run a real good race

Karl Burke, trainer of Pillow Talk

She goes over there in great form and this is her last run as she's off to stud afterwards. The track should suit her, she ran well in a visor at York last time and she wears that again.

