'We always thought she was a Group-class filly' - Aidan O'Brien confident about Boogie Woogie in the Give Thanks Stakes

Final Gesture has been tasked with trying to land a third consecutive Give Thanks Stakes for Paddy Twomey and Billy Lee.

The Cork Group 3, won by La Petite Coco and Rumbles Of Thunder in the last two seasons, has attracted eight runners including Final Gesture, who landed a Listed contest at Gowran Park in May.

The four-year-old was pitched in at Group 3 level in the Munster Oaks over this course and distance when last seen, but could finish only sixth behind stablemate Rosscarbery.

She returns after a two-month break and wears first-time cheekpieces, but faces stiff opposition including the Aidan O'Brien-trained pair of Boogie Woogie and Library .

Boogie Woogie finished second at this level at Chantilly last time behind Ottery, with the front two comfortably clear of subsequent Group 3 winner Engaliwe. She will be partnered by Ryan Moore, while Seamie Heffernan rides Irish Oaks third Library.

O'Brien, who last won the Give Thanks in 2018, said: "Boogie Woogie is having her first run back from a break and she will improve for the run, but she's working nicely. We always thought she was a Group-class filly.

"Library seems to be in good form since her last run and we think the trip and the ground will suit her well."

Dermot Weld relies on Shamida , who is going for three wins on the bounce and showed a resolute attitude when landing the Group 3 Stanerra Stakes at Leopardstown last month over 1m6f. The drop to 1m4f should pose no issues given she defeated the useful Scarlett O'Hara over this trip on her penultimate start.

Jessica Harrington runs Endless Sunshine , who landed a Navan maiden over 1m2f on her only start in June when defeating subsequent winner Letzia.

"She's a nice filly and one we like," said Harrington. "I know she has a lot to find with a few of these on ratings, but she's in good form."

