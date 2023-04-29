Vadeni v Bay Bridge: the real games set to begin in high-class Prix Ganay at Longchamp

It doesn't always pay to stick religiously to your instincts as to how a particular trainer operates and, in the case of Jean-Claude Rouget and Sir Michael Stoute, easy assumptions about who will have their horse the more revved up at this early stage of the season might be misleading.

Vadeni was the best three-year-old in Europe last season and heads into a red-hot Prix Ganay the clear pick on ratings. The winner of the Prix du Jockey Club and the Coral-Eclipse last summer, the Aga Khan's electric son of Churchill then showed steel to go with his brilliance when finishing second to Alpinista in the Arc. If he can recapture that level of form he will be one of the major forces over middle distances through the course of the year but if you rewind 12 months, he was a well-beaten fifth over what we now know was an inadequate mile.

This season Rouget has suffered defeat first up with the likes of Al Hakim, Rajapour and Valimi, with the last-named wasting little time in returning to the winner's enclosure on his second start. It has been less a case of stable form and more of the trainer leaving plenty to work on.

Vadeni was Europe's champion three-year-old colt in 2022 Credit: Mark Cranham (racingpost.com/photos)

When Christophe Soumillon was fired last October it was made publicly clear by the Aga Khan Studs that he would remain an option for any trainer who particularly requested his presence on one of the Aga's horses and Rouget has evidently opted to keep a high-class combination intact (the same rider will also be on Erevann at Saint-Cloud on Monday).

Soumillon will be mindful of future targets aboard Vadeni, as will Ryan Moore on Bay Bridge. Sir Michael Stoute will often give his top older horses a prep at Group 2 or 3 level at the start of the year and his willingness, not only to return the Champion Stakes winner directly to the top table straight away but in an 'away match', could be taken as a pointer to Bay Bridge's wellbeing.

Place Du Carrousel is the other contender making her first appearance of the season and while the form of her Prix de l'Opera victory on Arc day leaves her a little adrift of the top two, the bold decision to come here instead of carrying a 4lb penalty in the sex-restricted Prix Allez France suggests Andre Fabre has her in rude health.

What they say

Georges Rimaud, racing manager to the Aga Khan, owner of Vadeni

His last two pieces of work at Deauville have been good and we’re confident of a good run. He’s up against some very good horses and some have had the advantage of a run so will be more forward than him. We wouldn’t want it to be bottomless ground for his comeback, it looks unlikely to be that bad.

Real World returns to the venue of his Prix Daniel Wildenstein victory in 2021 Credit: Edward Whitaker

Saeed bin Suroor, trainer of Real World

He's done well since his two runs in Dubai this year. He travelled back to Newmarket in good form and I've been pleased with his preparation. He should be fine over the extended ten furlongs as he won a Newbury Listed race over a similar trip. We're using this race as a stepping stone for the Lockinge and it looks a tough contest.

Stephane Wattel, trainer of Simca Mille

He’s in good form but puts an enormous amount of effort in before and during his races so a three-week gap [from his Prix d'Harcourt win] is not an advantage. He seems well and we have the good and the bad fortune to be running in a magnificent edition of the Ganay. It makes the task harder but if you love racing, you have to love this sort of line-up. Arguably his ideal conditions are 2,400 metres and fast ground.

James Savage, assistant to Sir Michael Stoute, trainer of Bay Bridge

He's been easy to come to hand this spring. He's a Group 1 winner and deserves to take his chance in the big races. It's an extremely tough race but it's the sort of horses we're going to be running against all year. The boss has proved he can improve a horse even more from four to five and we're hopeful.

Bay Bridge and Ryan Moore: reunited in Sunday's Prix Ganay Credit: Mark Cranham (racingpost.com/photos)

Jean-Pierre Gauvin, trainer of Iresine

The Harcourt went better than I could have hoped for on good ground. I’d always worried about him on firm ground but he was fine. An extra half a furlong is a help, as is the softening ground, while he should have come forward for his first run.

Andre Fabre, trainer of Junko and Place Du Carrousel

Junko recovered well from his trip and is working all right. It’s a difficult race but the extra distance will suit him and he’s going to run well. Place Du Carrousel has wintered really well and is nice and strong. We’ll see if she can compete with those good colts but she’ll run a good race. She’s got a good turn of foot.

Christopher Head, trainer of Sabio Cen

We were aiming at the Jockey Club last year but unfortunately he had a little problem just before the race and we were forced to wait. We decided to let his three-year-old career go. We're planning his career at four taking into account that he could have been a Jockey Club horse. He had a nice comeback and he’s working well but we’re humble in the face of the best horses around.

