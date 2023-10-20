Two to consider at huge prices as switch to inner course might not be enough for Champion Stakes protagonists

The French have developed a real affinity for this card and the nation's strong association with the Champion Stakes dates back to the decades in which the great race was staged at Newmarket. For that reason it is hardly surprising many punters are leaning on Horizon Dore this year.

The logical explanation for the French love affair is its horses regularly race on the testing ground Champions Day invariably presents. Perhaps equally as significant is the tendency of many of its top trainers to laser-target a horse at a certain race from months out and chart the path accordingly.

Of course, British trainers are well capable of playing that game as well, but the point remains that those who are arriving relatively fresh and peaking for autumn campaigns are at an advantage and the French regularly excel in that department.