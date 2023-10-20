Two to consider at huge prices as switch to inner course might not be enough for Champion Stakes protagonists
The French have developed a real affinity for this card and the nation's strong association with the Champion Stakes dates back to the decades in which the great race was staged at Newmarket. For that reason it is hardly surprising many punters are leaning on Horizon Dore this year.
The logical explanation for the French love affair is its horses regularly race on the testing ground Champions Day invariably presents. Perhaps equally as significant is the tendency of many of its top trainers to laser-target a horse at a certain race from months out and chart the path accordingly.
Of course, British trainers are well capable of playing that game as well, but the point remains that those who are arriving relatively fresh and peaking for autumn campaigns are at an advantage and the French regularly excel in that department.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
- 3.45 Ascot: 'It'll take a very good one to win it' - stellar Champion Stakes field primed for blockbuster battle
- Some big names may be missing from action but Champions Day still features a galaxy of stars in a fitting finale
- Easyview: who comes out best of the runners in the Champion Stakes at Ascot?
- 3.05 Ascot: 'He's very fresh and very well' - can Paddington bounce back to top form against Tahiyra in the QEII?
- Leopardstown: 'He did it all on ability so we're looking forward to getting him out again' - impressive debut winner returns to action
- 3.45 Ascot: 'It'll take a very good one to win it' - stellar Champion Stakes field primed for blockbuster battle
- Some big names may be missing from action but Champions Day still features a galaxy of stars in a fitting finale
- Easyview: who comes out best of the runners in the Champion Stakes at Ascot?
- 3.05 Ascot: 'He's very fresh and very well' - can Paddington bounce back to top form against Tahiyra in the QEII?
- Leopardstown: 'He did it all on ability so we're looking forward to getting him out again' - impressive debut winner returns to action