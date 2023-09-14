Two heavyweight sluggers up for the Cup and bidding to land a knockout blow

Seconds out, round five. And there is nothing between the two heroic warriors on the judges' scorecards.

No, we are not talking about the British bantamweight title contest that took place on Town Moor last autumn, nor one of the numerous bare-knuckle fights that were a common counter attraction on a racecourse at the time the Doncaster Cup was first run back in 1766.

Rather this is a promoter's dream on turf. We have two hugely popular, doughty battlers, each with numerous good wins on his record. A pair with plenty of history so that this is not just a rematch, it is the fifth time they have taken each other on.