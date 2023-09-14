Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Previewstomorrow
15:00 Doncaster
premium

Two heavyweight sluggers up for the Cup and bidding to land a knockout blow

15:00 DoncasterBetfred Doncaster Cup Stakes (Group 2) (British Champions Series)
Flat Turf, Group 2
Going:Soft
Runners:5
Class:1
Distance:2m 2f
ITV4

Seconds out, round five. And there is nothing between the two heroic warriors on the judges' scorecards.

No, we are not talking about the British bantamweight title contest that took place on Town Moor last autumn, nor one of the numerous bare-knuckle fights that were a common counter attraction on a racecourse at the time the Doncaster Cup was first run back in 1766.

Rather this is a promoter's dream on turf. We have two hugely popular, doughty battlers, each with numerous good wins on his record. A pair with plenty of history so that this is not just a rematch, it is the fifth time they have taken each other on.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

author image
David CarrReporter
Published on 14 September 2023Last updated 18:00, 14 September 2023
icon
15:00 DoncasterBetfred Doncaster Cup Stakes (Group 2) (British Champions Series)
Flat Turf, Group 2
Going:Soft
Runners:5
Class:1
Distance:2m 2f
ITV4
more inPreviews
more inPreviews