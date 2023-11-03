Triumph or disaster? Find out on Saturday night as Europe's best take flight - including the ultimate dream horse

Great fun, that's what Live In The Dream's shock Nunthorpe success was to most racing fans, an introduction to some very likeable connections and a refreshing break from seeing all the big prizes hoovered up by powerful yards. But there's a serious side to the little chestnut's rise to glory this year.

That much became clear this week after his trainer Adam West finished a TV interview among the backstretch barns of Santa Anita. While the camera was pointing at him, he was his familiar chipper self, talking about how the horse was pleasing him, relishing this shot at the big time.

But when it was over, West took a deep breath, let it out and recalled being in a much less happy situation just eight months ago, when Live In The Dream had his first run of the year, as a 12-1 shot in a small-field handicap worth £13,000 . "Before this horse busted the gates at Lingfield, I was really contemplating whether we could survive or not," the trainer said, his eyes moistening.