Triumph Hurdle flop Blood Destiny bidding to get season back on track in this Grade 2

Blood Destiny will likely be a warm order here to get back to winning ways, three weeks after he weakened into ninth place in the Triumph Hurdle when beaten 27 lengths.

Patrick Mullins didn’t look happy with him at any stage of that contest and it was in sharp contrast to the devastating impression he created when winning his first two starts over hurdles at Cork and Fairyhouse.

At Fairyhouse, he had Nusret 18 lengths behind him in third, with that horse going on to land the Grade 2 Adonis Hurdle at Kempton, while Boodles winner Jazzy Matty was a further four lengths back in fifth.

Blood Destiny sports a first-time hood and tongue-tie here, and should he return to the sort of form that warranted him going off 3-1 in the Triumph, he would be a tough nut to crack.

Stablemate Gust Of Wind may be the biggest danger having been pitched in at the deep end on his two starts since joining Willie Mullins, and he looks to be improving with each run.

He put in a fine effort when fourth in the Triumph, travelling strongly throughout, and this slightly shorter trip should play to his strengths. He looks the most solid proposition in the race given the question marks over Blood Destiny.

Tekao, another from the Mullins yard, needs to bounce back after racing too freely in the Boodles at Cheltenham, so perhaps the Andrew Slattery-trained Sir Allen is best equipped to lay down a challenge to the front two in the market.

He endured a nightmare run in the Boodles after an early mistake and got caught too far back before having to come very wide turning for home. He remains promising, especially given how well the form of his victory at Naas is working out.

Cougar, for Padriag Roche, hasn’t been seen since Christmas, when he was well held in a Grade 2 at Leopardstown, but was impressive in his two hurdle wins prior to that so could play a hand.

The Tom Mullins-trained Rightsotom ran a solid race in the Triumph to finish sixth on what was only his second start, and there could be more to come from him.

What they say

Paul Townend, rider of Blood Destiny

He was well touted before going to Cheltenham. He was very impressive in his two runs in Ireland. His run at the festival was too bad to be true. He got very worked up before the race with Patrick [Mullins] and just ran too free. Hopefully it hasn’t left a mark. His work and schooling has been good since. I hope he picks up where he left off in Ireland. He is a course-and-distance winner and this is a nice opportunity. I am really looking forward to riding him.

Padraig Roche, trainer of Cougar

He seems in good form at home and we're looking forward to getting him out. Hopefully he can run well.

Tom Mullins, trainer of Rightsotom

He ran a lovely race at Cheltenham on only his second run and we think he's come forward since. He was second first time out at Fairyhouse and the ground should suit, so we're optimistic. There should be improvement in him so hopefully that will come.

Andrew Slattery, trainer of Sir Allen

Things didn't go right for him at Cheltenham. He just got blinded at the second hurdle and made a mistake. He got no position then and they didn't go much of a gallop so it was a non-event. He's in great form, but this is a step up in class. He ran against Blood Destiny at Cork and made a lot of ground up on him in the straight, and that was his first start over hurdles. We're very happy with him and are expecting a big run.

