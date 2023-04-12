Racing Post logo
Previews
premium

Thursday thriller in the script from the horse with all the answers and the race with all the questions

Constitution Hill dominated his rivals in the Champion Hurdle
Constitution Hill dominated his rivals in the Champion HurdleCredit: Patrick McCann

There was a moment as the Champion Hurdle field prepared to swing for home at Cheltenham when Constitution Hill moved out of the realms of what can reasonably be expected of a top-class jumps horse. 

His 4-11 starting price was a record in the race's 96-year history, while his margin of victory might have approached Espoir D'Allen's mark of 15 lengths had Nico de Boinville persisted in any meaningful way up the run-in. 

But it was the way he travelled all over his rivals coming down the hill, the fleetness of foot he showed in getting from A to B at the third-last and again two out, that took the breath away. The reception he received walking back in front of the stands was a reflection of awe rather than love, as if the heart and brain was still processing what the eye had just witnessed.

Scott BurtonFrance correspondent
Published on 12 April 2023Last updated 18:48, 12 April 2023
