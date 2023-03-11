'This should be right up his street' - West Cork Wildway leads the way in fiercely competitive Leinster National

West Cork Wildway rarely runs a bad race and has an excellent chance in the Bar One Racing Leinster National after an encouraging fifth at Leopardstown last time.

The nine-year-old was up with a strong pace in the early stages before drifting back and losing momentum when he made a bad mistake at the third-last but rallied to be beaten just over eight lengths into fifth.

A step up in trip looked like it could really suit him as he seemed to be taken off his feet at various stages on decent ground over that trip, but his finishing effort would suggest this test could be right up his street.

He should find it easier to sort out his jumping over this distance given the likelier slower gallop and has every chance of landing this €100,000 contest for Cork-based trainer Paul O'Flynn.

Espanito Bello is an intriguing runner for Barry Connell after he stuck on gamely to finish fifth in the Thyestes at Gowran last month.

He was reappearing after 89 days off that day and had been off ten months before that so is entitled to strip fitter for the run, and he is one of the likelier contenders.

The nine-year-old boasts strong form at the track having scored here three times from six runs and created a strong impression in his beginners' chase here back in 2020, when bolting up by 18 lengths with the likes of Coko Beach and Longhouse Poet in behind.

John Kiely saddles The Tack Room who was raised 7lb for landing a handicap at Fairyhouse six weeks ago. He stayed on to edge out Sweet Will by three-quarters of a length and Gavin Cromwell's charge went on to win a handicap hurdle at Doncaster last weekend off 126 so the form has a solid look to it.

Now Where Or When has been in good form and looks set to travel down from Antrim for the Crawfords. He finished sixth at Leopardstown, four lengths behind West Cork Wildway, and a ran a cracker in the Grade 3 Bobbyjo Chase at Fairyhouse two weeks ago when third.

The eight-year-old was beaten only a length and a half by the 157-rated Kemboy off level weights but has been raised 8lb. He has proven reliable lately and looks sure to be in the mix.

Henry de Bromhead and Rachael Blackmore team up with Gabbys Cross, who has been in good form when contesting big-field staying handicaps. He is versatile with regards to ground and has been dropped 1lb for finishing eighth in the Thyestes having previously put in promising efforts in the Kerry National and the Paddy Power and winning the Blazers Handicap at the Galway festival off 6lb lower.

Willie Mullins has landed this contest four times and the champion trainer relies on the Rich Ricci-owned Aione with Sean O'Keeffe set to ride. He makes his handicap debut off 129 but will need to put his previous effort at Navan behind him to feature.

'The Little Yank has a great chance'

Fresh from landing the feature handicap at Gowran yesterday with Grange Walk, John Ryan saddles two runners and the Tipperary-based trainer is hoping the increase in distance might work the oracle for The Little Yank, who was last seen finishing third at this track behind Limerick Lace.

The eight-year-old ran an eyecatching race over hurdles at the Dublin Racing Festival when staying on into seventh over 3m and this marathon distance over fences could unlock further improvement from the son of Westerner.

Ryan also runs Waitnsee, who was pulled up at Fairyhouse last time out, but she ran a fine race on her penultimate start when fifth in the Cork National in November and is now racing off a 4lb lower mark.

Ryan said: "Both are in good form. The Little Yank has a great chance. He's a brilliant jumper and will really enjoy this trip. He's a classy horse and hopefully can be a live player.

"Waitnsee ran very well in the Cork National and she would have a chance if it turned into a real war of attrition as she is a strong stayer. She will run through the line anyway, that’s for sure."

John Ryan: runs two in the Leinster National Credit: Caroline Norris

What they say

Paul O’Flynn, trainer of West Cork Wildway

He’s in great form at the moment. It was a great run last time out at Leopardstown and if he can reproduce that then he should have an each-way chance. Darragh [O'Keeffe] came in and said he was bit on his head from the start as the ground was a bit quick, but he is a tough horse and always gives his running. If you look down the years, many horses have won carrying the weight he has so we are hopeful. Going up in distance should suit him and he should be able to travel a bit more easily. Hopefully the ground doesn’t get too bad now as he wouldn’t want it heavy, but he is going there fit and in great form so he should give a good account of himself.

Barry Connell, trainer of Espanito Bello

We are very happy with him and he ran a good race when fifth in the Thyestes. He hadn’t run for three months before Gowran so he was a bit rusty and I think he will come forward for that run. Naas is his favourite track and he's won three times there in a bumper, over hurdles and over fences. We are expecting a big run out of him.

