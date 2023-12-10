'This looks the ideal race for him' - can old favourite Moonlighter land an intriguing veterans' chase

Veterans’ chases invariably throw up some old favourites and this contest was landed by one-time Auteuil Grade 1 runner-up Aubusson back in 2020.

Of this year’s group, perhaps Moonlighter is the best-known contender. Just two seasons ago he began his campaign in the Grade 2 Haldon Gold Cup off a mark of 148, but has now slipped to a rating of just 121 after largely struggling in recent times.

He did manage to score off this mark last term, though, and can be forgiven his fifth-place finish in a warm Chepstow handicap chase on his return, when he attempted to make all against several promising younger chasers.

The booking of 8lb claimer Kai Lenihan means Moonlighter effectively runs off just 113, while the conditional rider and trainer Kim Bailey strike at an impressive 28 per cent when combining (8-29, +£17.33 to £1 stakes). This front-runner could take some catching.

It has taken a while for Venetia Williams to step ten-year-old Desque De L’Isle up to intermediate distances, with his previous two efforts over two miles at Huntingdon and Ludlow indicating that might be what he needs nowadays.

Fairway Freddy (left): dropped to a decent mark though wouldn't want any more rain Credit: Mark Cranham (racingpost.com/photos)

Most of these veterans have shown precious little in recent outings, but Fairway Freddy did manage to bounce back to form when third at Huntingdon last time, giving the impression he failed to truly see out the 2m7½f trip after moving nicely into contention.

Returning to this distance is logical and Fairway Freddy has been dropped to a mark 7lb lower than for his most recent triumph 14 months ago.

Race analysis by Robbie Wilders

Ground conditions

The going on the chase course was good to soft, soft in places on Sunday when between two and five millimetres of rain was forecast before a dry day on Monday.

What they say

Kim Bailey, trainer of Moonlighter

He’s not an easy ride and most jockeys who’ve ridden him ask not to do so again. Our conditional Kai Lenihan will have to be at the top of his game, but if all goes well this looks the ideal race for them.

Richard Newland, trainer of Mr Muldoon

He’s been a bit more convincing over hurdles than fences in recent times, but he likes soft ground so if it keeps on raining he might be in business.

Nick Gifford, trainer of Fairway Freddy

This looks the right grade for him and hopefully the ground stays as described, as if it went soft he may well be an absentee. If he does take his chance he would have an each-way shout.

Harriet Dickin, trainer of Ballinslea Bridge and Mr Palmtree

We’ve not long moved yards and Ballinslea Bridge took his time to settle in which is why we gave him a run over hurdles the other day. He loves these races and likes to pass other horses who are pulling up. Mr Palmtree is at the right end of the handicap and deserves to take his chance.

Chris Gordon, trainer of Ramore Will

We’re not really firing on all cylinders at the moment, but hopefully he can step up on his comeback run the other day. I would have preferred a 0-100 race, but we’ll give it a go and hopefully we can turn a corner.

Reporting by David Milnes

