'This looks a nice starting point' - trainer quotes and analysis for hot Wolverhampton handicap

The betting should provide plenty of clues for what could be a tactical feature with three of the nine runners starting out for new yards.

Ian Williams acquired joint-topweights Sceptic, who has undergone wind surgery since last racing for Andrew Balding, and Woodstock City, who was purchased out of Christopher Head's French operation for €80,000 in September having won on turf and all-weather.

Chantico was a much cheaper buy, making the switch from Roger Varian to Adrian Keatley for 16,000gns.

His new trainer is no stranger to landing a gamble, having done so with Wobwobwob in the Ayr Silver Cup this season, and it will be interesting to see where he sits in the market on his return from more than seven months off.

Sir Mark Prescott would have been proud of George Boughey's campaigning of Queen Of Ipanema last year with the filly winning her first five handicaps when upped in distance.

She's entitled to be a bit rusty over a trip short of her best here.

Charlie Johnston's Urban Sprawl has done nothing wrong when running over a mile or further with form figures of 2333243, the first third place coming in the Britannia at Royal Ascot in June.

All four of his wins have come from the front so a return to making the running could be on the cards.

Talis Evolvere is one of the least exposed and looked good when running away with a Pontefract maiden in September.

Heavy ground might have been against him next time and he once again found 7f around here a bit sharp when coming up just short last time.

The field is completed by course-and-distance winners Gincident, Young Fire and Visibility.

Gincident's last win came over Urban Sprawl at Musselburgh in April and he kept on quite nicely over shorter on his return from a break and a gelding operation here 22 days ago.

Analysis by Andrew Cooper

What they say

George Boughey, trainer of Queen Of Ipanema

She had a very productive time of it on the all-weather last winter and we’ve kept her to have another crack at it this time around. She’ll contest some of the fillies' races later on and this looks a nice starting point.

Richard Hannon, trainer of Talis Evolvere

He was a bit short of room at the finish when second over seven furlongs there last time. He shaped as if this extra furlong would play to his strengths so we’ll give it another go.

Adrian Keatley, trainer of Chantico

We’ve bought him to win races and we're happy with how he’s working at home. He’s back in trip but has a good draw and doesn’t look short of pace so we’re looking forward to getting him started.

Scott Dixon, trainer of Visibility

He’s going back up in trip after a few efforts over seven furlongs but he's a previous course-and-distance winner so we’ll give it ago. My main concern would be that he’s going up in class.

Reporting by David Milnes

