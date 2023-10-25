'This is probably short of his best trip' - can the exciting Giovinco maintain his unbeaten record on chase debut?

A couple of unbeaten records are on the line for what is undoubtedly Britain’s best novice chase of the new jumps season. Good Risk At All ’s trainer Sam Thomas hasn't lost at Carlisle in the past five seasons (1-1). Giovinco has won on all three starts under rules.

Good Risk At All provided that Thomas success almost a year ago, in the process recording a lifetime best performance on Racing Post Ratings (143).

He failed to build on that in subsequent runs, but the fact Giovinco notched a 146 RPR on just his third start in March, just 46 days after making his hurdles debut, is an ominous sign for the second favourite.

That suggests Giovinco’s ceiling is probably higher than that of the year-older Good Risk At All, who makes his 13th rules start. However, readiness and jumping will likely decide the day with all the big form players debuting over fences.

The readiness of Alaphilippe and Hometown Boy will be of particular interest. Alaphilippe arrives following 588 days off the track, having gone down on his shield when beaten a neck in the 2022 Pertemps Final.

Hometown Boy’s absence extends even further as he has been unsighted since landing the handicap hurdle that opened Grand National day at Aintree in 2021.

For all Giovinco’s potential star quality, the pragmatic approach is to resist odds-on quotes and pay close attention to Alaphilippe at fancier prices. He is rising ten and the first half of the season might be the time to catch him as a novice chaser.

Race analysis by Robbie Wilders

Going latest

The going on the chase course is currently good to soft (Going Stick reading 5.8 on Wednesday at 8am). The Cumbrian track had 34.5mm of rainfall last week and a further 1.5mm on Tuesday. There is a chance of unsettled light showers and cloudy intervals on Thursday.

What they say

Fergal O’Brien, trainer of Alaphilippe

We thought he was going to be our first Cheltenham Festival winner in the Pertemps Final in 2022 but he finished second, following which he had a niggle and had to have his knee resurfaced. He wasn’t in training at all last season and it’s been a long road back but we're looking forward to getting him out over fences on ground that should suit him.

Lucinda Russell, trainer of Giovinco

We did have him entered at Cheltenham at the weekend but this looks a nice spot for him and he’s in lovely form at home. This is probably short of his best trip but we are hoping for a good show before he steps up.

Good Risk At All: won over course and distance on his sole start at Carlisle Credit: Edward Whitaker

Sam Thomas, trainer of Good Risk At All

This looks a good starting point for him over fences and the priority will be a clear round. It’s a nice jumping track for novices and hopefully he can run a nice race and give us something to build on

Stuart Edmunds, trainer of Hometown Boy

He wears his heart on his sleeve and will probably pop out and be prominent but he’s had such a long time off that a clear round is the main objective. We’re very happy with his schooling and his absence has been for a series of niggles rather than anything major. He should enjoy the ground and we took him out of Wetherby recently as it'd gone too quick.

Reporting by David Milnes

The jumps season is coming! Pick up your copy of The Big Jump Off, out now and packed with everything you need for the 2023-24 National Hunt season. Our brilliant 72-page supplement, including ante-post tips, guest columnists, top trainer profiles, divisional analysis and much more, is available to order from the Racing Post shop here .