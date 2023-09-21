'They are definitely two nice chances' - William Haggas happy rain has arrived for his pair in Listed prize

The Dubai Duty Free Cup is the latest stop on the tour of high-class seven-furlong races in the autumn schedule following Saturday’s Park Stakes.

Biggles is back after running in that Group 2 at Doncaster six days ago and is, in theory, tasked with an easier assignment here. That is because Aldaary is the only runner with a BHA rating on similar lines to the three Biggles chased home on Town Moor, and even he has a question to answer.

While the drop back in trip and ground conditions will suit Aldaary, who pulled way too hard when a creditable fourth in the Sussex Stakes last time, taking a short price about him comes with a caveat.

There is little guarantee of a strong pace to enable him to settle. That set-up will also work against Biggles, who is often keen in his races, and Aldaary’s stablemate Al Mubhir .

Lightly raced four-year-old filly American Kestrel has plenty to find on the figures, but might have more to recommend her than the prices suggest. This front-runner landed a Newbury maiden impressively on heavy ground for former connections and took a big leap forward on her second start for David Menuisier last time out for a lifetime best.

That came in the Group 3 Prix de Meautry at Deauville, when she simply lacked the toe over six furlongs to repel the challenge of two sprinters in Mill Stream and Garrus, who are both rated in the 110s.

If Kieran Shoemark is allowed to dictate on this filly, that could spell danger for the freegoing horses who dominate the market.

The going is heavy, soft in places following a deluge of rain on Wednesday when 39mm fell at the Berkshire track, while further showers were expected on Thursday. It is forecast to be dry on raceday with max temperatures of 16 to 17C.

William Haggas, trainer of Aldaary and Al Mubhir

I don't want to run two nice horses against each other, but they both enjoy heavy ground. They're very well and hopefully have bigger fish to fry later in the year. I'd like to have run them in a mile race, which there was one at Sandown recently, but it wasn't looking like it was going to be as heavy as it ended up there, whereas we had some warning for Newbury. They are definitely two nice chances.

Eve Johnson Houghton, trainer of Streets Of Gold

He's in great form, but I'll just have to take a view on the ground in the morning. He's going very well and I really want to run him, but I'd just like it to dry up a little and if so I'd hope for a good run from him.

David Menuisier, trainer of American Kestrel

She's a soft-ground specialist, so the rain is welcome, and her ideal trip is six to seven furlongs, depending on the ground. It's tough opposition, but her form at this level is quite good, having placed at Listed level and finished fourth in the Prix de Meautry last time out. We'll be aiming to take home a few scalps and hopefully get a nice place or, if they all fade, we could even win.

