The Wetherby mud can be just as exciting as the Santa Anita sun thanks to returning Bravemansgame
Thousands of miles away from the clear blue skies and sunnier climes of California, the latest chapter of the British jumps season is set to be written in conditions that could hardly be more different.
High-class Flat horses racing against the mountainous backdrop at Santa Anita will be quite the spectacle, but so too will the return of one of last season's standout stars in the mud at Wetherby. Provided Storm Ciaran does not completely ruin our fun and Wetherby survives its early morning inspection, we can look forward to the return of Bravemansgame in the Grade 2 bet365 Charlie Hall Chase (3.00).
Given the focus on the Cheltenham Festival in March, we seem to see less and less of the best horses over jumps so it will be heartening to get such an early sighter of last season's Gold Cup runner-up, although this was not the original plan after the prospect of soft ground and an uncertain long-term forecast prompted champion trainer Paul Nicholls to settle on this race over the Grade 1 Betfair Chase.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on 3 November 2023inPreviews
Last updated 18:00, 3 November 2023
- 7.10 Santa Anita: Can Frankie Dettori keep a lid on Inspiral as she steps up in trip for the Filly & Mare Turf?
- 3.00 Wetherby: 'Slow ground won't be a problem' - Bravemansgame in top shape for Charlie Hall repeat bid
- Triumph or disaster? Find out on Saturday night as Europe's best take flight - including the ultimate dream horse
- 3.45 Ascot: 'He definitely has an each-way chance' - key quotes and analysis for Sodexo Gold Cup
- 'This could set the standard for the staying chase division until Boxing Day' - Keith Melrose on why this year's Charlie Hall matters
- 7.10 Santa Anita: Can Frankie Dettori keep a lid on Inspiral as she steps up in trip for the Filly & Mare Turf?
- 3.00 Wetherby: 'Slow ground won't be a problem' - Bravemansgame in top shape for Charlie Hall repeat bid
- Triumph or disaster? Find out on Saturday night as Europe's best take flight - including the ultimate dream horse
- 3.45 Ascot: 'He definitely has an each-way chance' - key quotes and analysis for Sodexo Gold Cup
- 'This could set the standard for the staying chase division until Boxing Day' - Keith Melrose on why this year's Charlie Hall matters