The Wetherby mud can be just as exciting as the Santa Anita sun thanks to returning Bravemansgame

Thousands of miles away from the clear blue skies and sunnier climes of California, the latest chapter of the British jumps season is set to be written in conditions that could hardly be more different.

High-class Flat horses racing against the mountainous backdrop at Santa Anita will be quite the spectacle, but so too will the return of one of last season's standout stars in the mud at Wetherby. Provided Storm Ciaran does not completely ruin our fun and Wetherby survives its early morning inspection, we can look forward to the return of Bravemansgame in the Grade 2 bet365 Charlie Hall Chase (3.00 ).

Given the focus on the Cheltenham Festival in March, we seem to see less and less of the best horses over jumps so it will be heartening to get such an early sighter of last season's Gold Cup runner-up, although this was not the original plan after the prospect of soft ground and an uncertain long-term forecast prompted champion trainer Paul Nicholls to settle on this race over the Grade 1 Betfair Chase.