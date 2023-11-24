Racing Post logo
The trek back to tackle Constitution Hill begins for State Man

Vauban (green cap) is once again left chasing State Man's tail as Paul Townend goes for home on the winner
State Man on his way to winning the Paddy Power Champion Hurdle at Punchestown in AprilCredit: Alan Crowhurst
14:35 PunchestownUnibet Morgiana Hurdle (Grade 1)
Hurdle Turf, Grade 1
Going:Soft
Runners:4
Class:
Distance:2m ½f
ITV

State Man is back for more. He has already had one crack at Constitution Hill, but the trek back to the Cotswolds for a second one begins at Punchestown on Saturday where he bids for back-to-back wins in the Unibet Morgiana Hurdle (2.35). Chasing can wait, the Champion Hurdle is what matters for now.

Paul Townend thinks State Man underperformed in last season's race where he was beaten nine lengths, but the truth is that we will learn little from his eagerly awaited return and be none the wiser about whether he is any better this season compared to last.

Only three horses can win the 2024 Champion Hurdle according to the ante-post markets and State Man is one of them. He is 7-1 with the sponsors Unibet, who have Constitution Hill 1-2 favourite and Impaire Et Passe at 4-1. It is 25-1 bar and a lot of those in the bar list are either going chasing or have gone already.

author image
David JenningsDeputy Ireland editor

Published on 24 November 2023inPreviews

Last updated 18:37, 24 November 2023

