The sequel to the critically acclaimed Cheltenham Gold Cup is going to be epic

It has been an arduous and exhausting journey getting here, but you sense the toughest part of Bravemansgame's trip is still to come.

It is one thing negotiating a sale to satisfy the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), it is an entirely different thing trying to bargain with Galopin Des Champs. He has been in no humour for haggling this season.

The sequel to the critically acclaimed Cheltenham Gold Cup comes to a screen near you at five to six on Wednesday and the great news is that both leading characters are back for more.