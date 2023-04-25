The sequel to the critically acclaimed Cheltenham Gold Cup is going to be epic
The rematch: Galopin Des Champs v Bravemansgame
17:55 PunchestownLadbrokes Punchestown Gold Cup (Grade 1)
Chase Turf, Grade 1
Going:Yielding To Soft
Runners:6
Class:
Distance:3m
It has been an arduous and exhausting journey getting here, but you sense the toughest part of Bravemansgame's trip is still to come.
It is one thing negotiating a sale to satisfy the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), it is an entirely different thing trying to bargain with Galopin Des Champs. He has been in no humour for haggling this season.
The sequel to the critically acclaimed Cheltenham Gold Cup comes to a screen near you at five to six on Wednesday and the great news is that both leading characters are back for more.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
subscribe
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
David JenningsDeputy Ireland editor
Published on 25 April 2023Last updated 18:00, 25 April 2023
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement