'The omens are good and we have the Godolphin horse to beat' - quotes and analysis for Kempton's Listed contest

There have been some big-priced winners of the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Hyde Stakes (7.30) in recent years, The Wizard Of Eye making all in last year’s four-runner race at 20-1 and 80-1 Madame Tantzy landing the mile contest with contrasting tactics in 2021.

Simon and Ed Crisford’s Positive Impact is likely to set a decent gallop this time after producing a career best from the front at Chelmsford last month. The team are flying with three winners from their last nine representatives and this son of Shamardal has the perfect draw (1) to go from the front again.

Three-year-olds have an excellent record, winning five of the last seven runnings, and both Grey’s Monument and Majestic Pride are bidding to enhance that record. The former was denied only narrowly in a Listed race at Sandown two starts ago, but that form has been knocked since. Majestic Pride was beaten a length in his hat-trick bid at Newmarket last time in May and a gelding procedure may help him settle better on his return.

Only Oisin Murphy has ridden more winners at Kempton than David Probert this year and backing all of the latter's rides at Kempton would have produced an £82.85 profit to £1 stakes this season.

Probert rides Another Romance , who makes her debut for Harry and Roger Charlton after being purchased for 42,000gns. She needs to prove she is as effective on all-weather as she is on turf.

Lightship is the Kempton specialist with two course-and-distance wins and a Listed second from three starts at the track. She was well below form at Lingfield last time but a return to this venue may help her get back on track.

Race analysis by Phill Anderson

What they say

Philip Robinson, racing manager to Sheikh Juma Dalmook Al Maktoum, owner of Al Mubhir, and to Mohammed Al Nabouda, owner of Positive Impact

It’s Al Mubhir's first time on the all-weather and he's done some nice work on it at home, but he’s always appreciated cut in the ground and I’ve always thought fast-ground horses go best on the artificial surfaces. It’s an experiment, but he’s always had plenty of ability. Positive Impact has run twice on Polytrack and won twice so the omens are good, and we were delighted with his win at Chelmsford last time. This looks his bag and it looks as if we have the Godolphin horse [Majestic Pride] to beat.



Cosmo Charlton, racing manger to Hambleton Racing, owners of Tempus

He had a setback after running at Royal Ascot in the summer and we're looking forward to seeing him back in action. He likes the all-weather and the plan would be All-Weather Championships finals day.

Charlie Appleby, trainer of Majestic Pride

He remains in Listed company on his return from a break after his fourth in the King Charles II Stakes at Newmarket. We're looking forward to getting him back on track.

Reporting by David Milnes

