No turf for title favourites as Oisin Murphy and William Buick head to Kempton

It's a huge day for British Flat racing, the start of another exciting turf season – but you wouldn't necessarily know it judging by the destination of many top riders on Saturday.

It’s the eastern suburbs of Sydney for Tom Marquand at Randwick, the western suburbs of Paris for Ryan Moore at Saint-Cloud and a short trip north-east of Los Angeles for Frankie Dettori at Santa Anita.

Champion jockey William Buick and his predecessor Oisin Murphy are at least in Britain, although it's Sunbury rather than South Yorkshire where you will find them competing at a terrific all-weather card at Kempton.