Strong British challenge set to line up in €300,000 Ballyhane Stakes at Naas

The Irish EBF Ballyhane Stakes at Naas has a prize fund of €300,000 and the lucrative median auction race has attracted five British runners who will bid to take home a slice of the cake.

The Hugo Palmer-trained Golden Trick was a comfortable winner at Chester last month and renews rivalry with Tom Dascombe's Innvincible Friend, who he beat by a length and a quarter, with Dascombe's charge now 4lb better off. Both contenders also have the advantage of being proven in soft ground, which remains an unknown for most of their rivals.

Kevin Ryan sends over Jungle Mate, who was narrowly denied by the reopposing That's For Sure at Carlisle. The well-held third that day has since gone on to land a nursery off a mark of 82, so that could be a key piece of form.

Alice Haynes completes the overseas challenge with Shayekh, who is one of the more experienced runners, this being his sixth start.

Of the domestic battalion, Ger Lyons saddles a strong contender in Simplexity, who put in a hugely promising effort on his debut over course and distance, making eyecatching headway on the inside once the penny dropped.

Aidan O'Brien landed the race in 2020 and relies on Brighter, who was well held in Listed company when last seen but created a strong impression when winning her maiden at Dundalk.

Sheila Lavery saddles three intriguing contenders with Kortez Bay perhaps the pick of the bunch given he travelled notably well when fourth at the Curragh last time after being hampered coming out of the gates . He could represent some value.

What they say

Alice Haynes, trainer of Shayekh

He’s travelled over well and I think he’s got a good draw with the ground being soft. He’s not the most straightforward in a race, which is why he’s got the visor on, but I would be hopeful that he’ll run a good race.

Sheila Lavery, trainer of Kortez Bay, Glamora & Vestigia

Kortez Bay has run two very promising races at the Curragh. We think a lot of him. He's got a really high cruising speed but I'm not sure if he will be able to quicken on the ground. He travelled very well the last day, but still hasn't learned to gallop and is a work in progress. I think Glamora will handle the ground perfectly well. This might just be a bit sharp for her as I think she is more of a 7f filly. It's Vestigia's first run but you have to take your chance when you get into this race. Six furlongs might be a bit sharp for him but it is perfect for his first run. I'm not sure he will handle the ground, but we'll see.

Tom Dascombe, trainer of Innvincible Friend

He’s very experienced and he’s very genuine. He’s probably not the best horse in the race, but the owners are keen to run him and he’ll be giving his all. He certainly won’t let anyone down.

Joe Foley, racing manager to the Bronte Collection, owners of Golden Trick, Jungle Mate

It’s been a tough race in previous years and we’ve had Group 1 horses like State Of Rest beaten in it in the past. This year doesn’t look as strong as some of those and maybe the ground has put people off, but hopefully we can take advantage. Golden Trick was a good winner on soft ground at Chester but he’s drawn badly. Jungle Mate is unlucky not to be unbeaten as he was unlucky in running last time. He’s a nice horse and Kevin Ryan believes he’s come forward from that most recent run as well.

Aidan O'Brien, trainer of Brighter

Brighter got a bit tired at Naas the last day having not run for a while. She isn't short of speed and we thought she would come on for her run.



