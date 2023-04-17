Stand by for three days of revelation as Craven meeting kicks off frantic Classic trials season

"We'll know a lot more after tomorrow" is a phrase beloved of trainers and racing managers when interviewed about an upcoming assignment; one which can either offer the promise of limitless potential, or else add a note of cautionary balance.

Not every goose can be a swan and if ever there is a week in the calendar all who are asked for an opinion can be thoroughly excused such a caveat, then it is surely this one.

The opening three days of racing on Newmarket's Rowley Mile offer the trainers and jockeys, as much as the betting public, a chance to see exactly where they are with Classic projects and returning older horses. Put simply, we will all be a lot wiser by the end of Thursday, although still ready to be schooled again at Newbury on Friday and Saturday.