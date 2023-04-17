Racing Post logo
Stand by for three days of revelation as Craven meeting kicks off frantic Classic trials season

Six years ago Masar blew the Classic ante-post markets apart with a nine length victory in the Craven
Masar blew the Classic ante-post markets apart with a nine-length victory in the 2018 CravenCredit: Edward Whitaker

"We'll know a lot more after tomorrow" is a phrase beloved of trainers and racing managers when interviewed about an upcoming assignment; one which can either offer the promise of limitless potential, or else add a note of cautionary balance.

Not every goose can be a swan and if ever there is a week in the calendar all who are asked for an opinion can be thoroughly excused such a caveat, then it is surely this one. 

The opening three days of racing on Newmarket's Rowley Mile offer the trainers and jockeys, as much as the betting public, a chance to see exactly where they are with Classic projects and returning older horses. Put simply, we will all be a lot wiser by the end of Thursday, although still ready to be schooled again at Newbury on Friday and Saturday. 

author image
Scott BurtonFrance correspondent
Published on 17 April 2023Last updated 18:00, 17 April 2023
