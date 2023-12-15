Smart View: who comes out best of the runners in the December Gold Cup at Cheltenham?
Fancy a bet on the racing but find it confusing to choose the right horse? Do not fear, Smart View is here to help you.
We've taken the traditional racecard and removed all the jargon, symbols and abbreviations that can be quite daunting for inexperienced punters and made picking winners as quick and easy as possible.
Our horseracing experts have done all the hard work for you – crunching the numbers, picking out the key pieces of data and giving each runner a score of up to 100. And if you want to base your pick on one of six key factors, we've colour-coded them so you can easily see, for example, which horses are suited by the ground and which have the best jockeys and trainers.
The Smart View racecard
1.50 Cheltenham: Virgin Bet December Gold Cup racecard and betting
Read this next:
2023 December Gold Cup at Cheltenham: the runners, the odds, the verdict
- Watch: preview and tipping show for December Gold Cup day at Cheltenham with Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- 3.15 Doncaster: 'I want to get him in the National' - quotes and analysis for a cracking handicap chase at Doncaster
- 3.00 Cheltenham: could Shanagh Bob be another star novice for the supremely strong Nicky Henderson stable?
- 3.35 Cheltenham: 'We'd like to try her in the Mares' Hurdle' - quotes and analysis for a competitive mares' handicap hurdle
- 2.25 Cheltenham: 'We're trying something very different' - quotes and analysis as Protektorat drops into handicap company
