'Slow ground won't be a problem' - Bravemansgame in top shape for Charlie Hall repeat bid

Nobody has done more to boost the reputation of the Charlie Hall Chase than Paul Nicholls of late, so it would be fitting were he to match the record for most wins.

He has added undeniable quality to the first major staying test of the season by landing it with the top-class See More Business (twice), Silviniaco Conti and Cyrname since 1999.

And the champion trainer bids to equal Nigel Twiston-Davies's tally of six victories as he relies again on Bravemansgame , who was a stylish winner 12 months ago .

The progressive young chaser went on to prove himself as one of the very best around by following up in the King George VI Chase at Kempton and beating all bar the outstanding Galopin Des Champs in the Cheltenham Gold Cup.

Nicholls hopes there could be better still to come. He said: "When I had horses like Kauto Star and Denman, their best years were when they were eight, nine and ten. He's in the same shape as he was last year and we're all very happy with him.

"The ground is a bit slower but that won't be a problem. I'm very much looking forward to running him. He was brilliant in this race and brilliant all last season. He runs to a high level and we're looking forward to getting him out."

Look out for Ahoy

This has not been a lucky meeting for Ahoy Senor , who missed a novice chase due to the ground in 2021 and finished a remote last of five when sent off hot favourite for this race last year.

He went on to prove that form all wrong, winning the Cotswold Chase at Cheltenham and chasing Shishkin home in the Grade 1 Bowl at Aintree.

The eight-year-old had been in front when falling six out in the Gold Cup in between those runs and is being aimed at the Coral Gold Cup at Newbury next month.

"Everyone knows his first run is not his best run of the season, but we need to go there to then have a look at Newbury," said trainer Lucinda Russell. "I don't think he's totally in love with very heavy ground, but we've got to get him started."

Ahoy Senor: being aimed at the Coral Gold Cup Credit: Ryan Pierse (Getty Images)

Time for Gentleman?

The Charlie Hall is one top British jumps race which has escaped the otherwise nearly universal Irish dominance. Until now, perhaps.

Gentlemansgame would be the first overseas horse to take this contest since Sackville scored for Frances Crowley in 2001.

He would also be the least experienced, having run in only two chases.

Yet those two efforts have been hugely promising as the smart hurdler beat subsequent Irish Grand National winner I Am Maximus impressively at Leopardstown last Christmas and then returned from a nine-month break with a keeping-on second in Grade 2 company at Gowran Park in September.

Trainer Mouse Morris expects him to improve for this return to three miles. He said: "He ran very well at Gowran behind Easy Game. He's in good form and it would look like three miles over fences would suit him after his run the last day."

Hoping for better

Completing the course would be nice on Saturday, given what has happened to Dan Skelton in this race recently.

Molly The Dolly was close up when falling at the 11th fence in 2019 and Shan Blue held a commanding 20-length lead when coming down three out two years ago.

Midnight River winning at Cheltenham in January Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

This time the trainer runs Midnight River , who won here as a novice chaser in 2021-22, landed competitive handicaps at Cheltenham and Aintree last season and is being primed for the Coral Gold Cup.

"He handles soft ground and it's about getting his season started," Skelton said. "We're looking at the Coral Gold Cup and it would be nice to get a run into him.

"I'm sure he'll be bang there turning in, whether he's quite got the numbers to figure with the top two, we'll see."

