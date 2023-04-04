'She's very well but I hope the ground isn't too testing' - Classic winner Homeless Songs returns at Leopardstown

Classic winner will face seven rivals when she makes her seasonal reappearance for Dermot Weld in the Listed Heritage Stakes at Leopardstown on Wednesday.

The four-year-old put in one of the most spectacular displays of the season in the Irish 1,000 Guineas at the Curragh last May, when she slammed Epsom Oaks winner Tuesday by five and a half lengths. She was then fourth in the Group 1 Matron Stakes before finishing seventh at Newmarket in the Sun Chariot on her final start of last year.

The daughter of Frankel is likely to face quite testing conditions at Leopardstown but she has solid course form after winning last season's Group 3 1,000 Guineas trial at the track.

Weld said: "She's very well and is ready to start off her season. I just hope the ground isn't too testing with the rain forecast. It's a good starting point and she seems to like Leopardstown."

The 119-rated filly's weight allowance is mostly offset by her Group 1 winning penalty in terms and she receives just 1lb from the Joseph O'Brien-trained , who finished sixth in the Irish 2,000 Guineas behind Native Trail. Oisin Murphy travels over to take the ride on the Qatar Racing-owned colt, a Listed winner over a mile.

Oisin Murphy: gets the plum ride on Homeless Songs Credit: Harry Trump

is an interesting runner on her first start for Paddy Twomey and receives weight from the likely market principals. She was last seen winning a Listed race at Saint-Cloud for French trainer Jerome Reynier and the daughter of Pivotal coped well with testing ground last season.

The Ger Lyons-trained was a Listed winner on her last start at Leopardstown in soft ground in October, while Adrian McGuinness's is race fit having been marginally denied in the Irish Lincoln at the Curragh on the opening weekend of the Flat season.

. New customers only. First single and each-way bet only. £10 minimum stake. Odds of 1/1 or greater. 4 x £10 horse racing bet tokens. Free bet stakes not included in returns. Free bets for horse racing only. Free bets are non-withdrawable. No free bet expiry. Eligibility restrictions and further T+Cs apply. 18+, . Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.