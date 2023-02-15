'She's in terrific order' - Cheltenham Festival hopefuls face off at Sandown

Love Envoi used this Grade 2 as a springboard to Cheltenham glory last season and four of the five runners here are entered in the Mares' Novices' Hurdle at the festival.

The early market suggests this a match between proven Graded performers Deeply Superficial and You Wear It Well and that feels about right.

Gordon Elliott gained a first Sandown success at the eighth attempt with Gerri Colombe in the Grade 1 Scilly Isles recently, and Davy Russell takes the ride on the trainer's Deeply Superficial in a bid to end his own hoodoo at the Esher track.

The form of Deeply Superficial's Grade 2 fourth at Naas in December is working out strongly as the first and third have since finished second in Grade 1s, while runner-up Three Card Brag bolted up by 12 lengths next time.

The concern is Elliott's record with horses following wind surgery as he strikes at just five per cent (1-20) with such runners.

Depending on your view of Hermes Allen in relation to the Irish novice hurdlers, You Wear It Well arguably boasts superior form by virtue of her Challow second to the Ballymore favourite on New Year's Eve.

Drying ground holds few fears and trainer Jamie Snowden landed this with a much lower-rated mare in 2021. That she is the only runner with an entry against the boys in the Ballymore and Albert Bartlett is also interesting.

Dan Skelton saddles two and She's A Saint will likely take them along under Bridget Andrews. The form of her second to Luccia at Newbury in November reads well, although Harry Skelton is aboard Vicki Vale, who has something to find on form.

However, a Racing Post Rating of 126 on her hurdles debut in November suggests Vicki Vale is talented and she went off a shorter price than You Wear It Well when pulling up in the Challow. She will need to settle better and bounce back from an odds-on defeat in a weaker race at Ffos Las last time.

Race analysis by Robbie Wilders

What they say

Gordon Elliott, trainer of Deeply Superficial

Deeply Superficial ran well at Naas last time out when only half a length behind Absolute Notions. I thought that was a very good run. The drying ground wasn't ideal last weekend so we decided to come here.

Gordon Elliott: runs Deeply Superficial Credit: Debbie Burt

Dan Skelton, trainer of She's A Saint and Vicki Vale

They both carry some good form and are in fine order at home so we thought we'd get stuck into a valuable race. Vicki Vale hasn't gone on as much as we thought she would at Hereford, but we're putting a tongue-tie on her and will ride her a little differently. Everyone can see She's A Saint has the fancier form, so maybe she has a little chance, although we're aware they've got numbers to find with a couple of their rivals.

Nicky Henderson, trainer of Touchy Feely

She's been in very good form and has won her last two starts. She deserves a step up in class, it's quite a big step but I'm genuinely very happy with her. She's moving very well and I think the ground at Sandown will be all right.

Jamie Snowden, trainer of You Wear It Well

She's in terrific order and has been very progressive, including a cracking run when second in the Challow. She was only four and three-quarter lengths off Hermes Allen and was stepping up in trip for the first time, and the form of that race has worked out very well.

Reporting by Catherine Macrae

Upping The Ante star Johnny Dineen joins the Racing Post roster for a weekly Saturday column throughout the jumps season. He'll offer a guide to the weekend action, highlight the key horses and races to watch and share his punting wisdom. Read it every Saturday in the Racing Post or online from 4pm every Friday, exclusively for . Sign up to Members' Club for more top jumps season insight.