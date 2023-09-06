'She won impressively on her debut and deserves her chance' - who will come out on top in the Dick Poole?

There’s been some decent runnings in recent times of this juvenile Group 3 – Happy Romance defeating Alcohol Free back in 2020 was a notable year – but this season’s version could be one of the best yet, with as many as five of the field rated 95 or higher and three of those in three figures.

Five of the 14-strong field are also yet to taste defeat, including the favourite Miaharris , who has won both starts. The daughter of Zoustar was an impressive winner at Sandown on her debut and again showed a sizzling turn of foot to run down one of Thursday’s rivals, Majestic Beauty , in a Listed contest at Newbury last month.

Both try an extra furlong here, and certainly by the way Miaharris has seen out her two races, you would be hopeful about her getting the distance, although Salisbury does represent one of the stiffer six furlongs in Britain.

Miaharris will also have to step up on form to defeat Lowther Stakes third and fourth Symbology and Dorothy Lawrence . That pair were no match for Relief Rally in the York Group 2 last month, although Symbology’s effort was notable, having made her move on the other side of the track to the winner.

Clive Cox’s grey sets the standard here. She holds a Group 1 Cheveley Park entry, as does Soprano , who has failed to hit the target on three occasions since winning on her debut at Newmarket in May.

Her form when third in the Albany at Royal Ascot is right up there, and she now drops back to six furlongs following two defeats over seven. Two winners in the last six runnings landed this event when dropping back a furlong.

Race analysis by James Hill

What they say

Clifford Lee, rider of Air Force Indi

I won on her first time at Newmarket, where she did everything right, and I’ve ridden her at home since. She’s very straightforward. This is a big step up, but she’s well drawn on the rail and hopefully we can get some black type.

Joe Foley, racing manager to Clipper Logistics, owner of Dorothy Lawrence

She ran a cracker in the Lowther when a close-up fourth and she’s come out of that well, so this looked a good next option.

Owen Burrows, trainer of Miaharris

In an ideal world, we wouldn't be drawn on the wing in 15, but I think the plan would be to drop in anyway as she’s going up to six furlongs. She has a few of the fancied ones around her, which helps, and she’s been in good form since Newbury, where she did well to win.

Clive Cox, trainer of Onthemoneyhoney, Symbology, and Unbreak My Heart

Symbology ran an admirable race in the Lowther Stakes at York. She's come out of the race really well and is turning out again on what should be beautiful ground. Onthemoneyhoney won impressively on her debut at Windsor and, although she has a bit to find on ratings, deserves to take her chance. Unbreak My Heart is a really well-bred filly who was Listed-placed at Newmarket and is in good nick, although she too has a bit to find on ratings.

Ralph Beckett, trainer of Queen Of Mougins

She’s a nice filly who won well at Newbury and will like the ground. Hopefully she can run well from a decent draw.

George Boughey, trainer of Soprano

We’re happy to go back to six furlongs with her, as she’s been showing plenty in her races and has been running consistently well over seven. It seems logical to stay against the fillies and although she has a wide draw, so have many of the other principals.

Reporting by David Milnes

