'She should run well' - quotes and analysis for Nottingham's Sprint Series qualifier

Plenty of potential high-class handicappers contest this three-year-old sprint and this should provide ample clues for that division later in the year and beyond.

The ground is likely to have a big say in proceedings. Recent course-and-distance winner Northern Spirit benefits from slower conditions, as does Kessaar Power, while a faster surface will suit Havana Pusey, Johnny James and Mountain Warrior.

With a lack of forecast rain in the area until Tuesday afternoon, perhaps it is worth focusing on the latter group.

Havana Pusey is the only one in the field to have proved herself at a higher level. She got within two lengths of 106-rated sprinter Great State in a Sandown Listed contest in June and, as that came over 5f, might be less inconvenienced than many here if this is not a true test of stamina. That could easily transpire with a lack of bankable early pace.

The other with proven form over a shorter distance is versatile 85-rated runner Spirit Of Applause, who is the only contender to have twice recorded a Racing Post Rating in the 90s. He produced a RPR of 91 over course and distance in June and again when dropped to the minimum trip at Haydock two starts back.

Spirit Of Applause raced away from where the finish unfolded at Newmarket last time and his fifth-placed effort deserves a little marking up. He is drawn relatively near to the often favoured stands’ side rail in stall six now, and might be the answer under 3lb claimer Sean Kirrane.

Mick Appleby, trainer of Johnny James and Billyjoh

There wouldn’t be much between the pair of them. Johnny James made a bit of a noise last time so we’re sticking a tongue-tie on him but he wouldn’t want more rain as he likes it fast. Billyjoh wouldn’t mind a bit of juice in the ground and the form of his third at Ripon last time is working out.

John Gallagher, trainer of Havana Pusey

We’re confident she’s going there in good shape after a break since her last run at Ascot. Hopefully they don’t get a lot of rain and if it’s decent ground she should run well in a tight race.

Ed Bethell, trainer of Mountain Warrior

He travelled like the winner at Doncaster last time but just couldn’t quicken on the soft ground when he was let down. Hopefully they don’t get more rain as if it’s soft he won’t run.

Kevin Philippart de Foy, trainer of Kessaar Power

He and my other runner in his last race at Windsor last time took each other on so you can put a line through that. He will be suited by some ease in the ground and we will ride him a bit differently.

