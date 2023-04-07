'She should be very competitive' - Mullins keen on Festival third Risk Belle in €100,000 event

The Rybo Handicap Hurdle looks a fiendishly difficult puzzle with a Cheltenham Festival winner in Jazzy Matty and a host of potentially well-treated horses, but Magnor Glory for Terence O’Brien appears to be one of the most intriguing runners.

The talented seven-year-old put it all together when winning really impressively at Listowel in September and the form has worked out well with the second, fifth and seventh winning since.

They went a sedate gallop that day and it should have been to Magnor Glory’s detriment given he has always shaped as if requiring a test over two miles and he is a winner over two and a half miles. He had to come from further back than all of those who filled the frame and the fact he was able to show such a blistering turn of foot after the final flight off such slow fractions would suggest he remains well handicapped off a 9lb higher mark.

Da Capo Glory is another interesting contender for Padraig Butler. This six-year-old was an impressive bumper and maiden hurdle winner and finished an excellent third on his final start last season at Punchestown behind El Fabiolo. He made a solid reappearance in February when finishing fourth in the Red Mills Trial Hurdle, only beaten five lengths, and is open to improvement.

The Big Doyen looks another potentially well-treated contender off a mark of 125. His form ties in with Hunters Yarn, Nucky Johnson and Doctor Bravo, two of whom are rated in the 140s now. He looks a handicapper to keep an eye on even if the ground might prove a little soft on this occasion.

What they say

Gordon Elliott, trainer of Jazzy Matty

He surprised me at Cheltenham. I was hoping he would run well but he really stuck his neck out and battled which was great to see. This is a really good pot so we said why not have a go. He's been great since Cheltenham and came out of the race in really good shape.

Padraig Butler, trainer of Da Capo Glory

We're hoping there is improvement in him. He's a pretty slick jumper, and while it's a massive step up for him first time in a handicap, we're hoping for a nice run.

Terence O'Brien, trainer of Magnor Glory

We travelled to Cheltenham to run in the County Hurdle but he got an infection and had to come home. We didn't expect to be near the top of the weights and the ground is probably softer than ideal. He has won a lot of his races on better ground but he is versatile enough and has won over further.

Peter Fahey, trainer of The Big Doyen

We were a bit disappointed with his last run but he seems in good order. He has a nice enough weight but the ground is as soft as he wants. I've always thought a big-field handicap would suit him.

Willie Mullins, trainer of Tax For Max, Power Of Pause, Horantzau D'Airy and Risk Belle

Tax For Max was a little disappointing in the Coral Cup but maybe dropping back in trip will bring out the best in him. Power Of Pause had a setback that kept him off for two years. This might put him right for Punchestown. Horantzau D’Airy is a maiden over hurdles but this is a big prize so we're letting him take his chance. Risk Belle led on the run-in before finishing a close third in the Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle and has a nice weight here. She should be very competitive.

