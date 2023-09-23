'She has a nice each-way chance' - get the lowdown on the Weld Park Stakes at the Curragh

Caught U Looking ? How could you not look and be impressed at Leopardstown in July when Noel Meade's filly turned what looked a competitive 18-runner maiden into a rout under Colin Keane.

The performance must not have come as a huge shock to connections either. Having been available at 16-1 earlier in the day, she was supported all the way into 5-1 and duly obliged in emphatic fashion, eased down by five lengths. She was handed a Racing Post Rating of 94 for that and now steps into stakes company. We will find out what she is made of.

The form of that maiden win has worked out pretty well too, with the runner-up running in Saturday's Beresford Stakes having won his next two races by a combined total of 17 lengths.

Joseph O'Brien has popped up to win this Group 3 with a pair of 12-1 shots in recent years. It was Basil Martini last year, while New York Girl stole the show in 2019. This time around the trainer relies upon Dollerina , who was cursed with no luck in the Debutante Stakes over course and distance.

She has four lengths to make up on the runner-up Sakti, but the bare form doesn't do Dollerina's display justice at all. Dylan Browne McMonagle had a sequence of doors slammed shut in his face and she surely would have got close to Sakti with a clear run. Sakti has finished on both her starts with RPRs of 92 and 95, so she must go close.

Content needs to settle. She spoiled her chance in a Listed race at Leopardstown last time by refusing to relax under Ryan Moore. If she is less fizzy through the early stages, she is a massive player. Her trainer Aidan O'Brien, who also saddles Brilliant, has won this six times, most recently with Concert Hall in 2021.

Settlement represents Dermot Weld who would love to win the race named in honour of his family for a seventh time, but this Kingman filly has quite a bit to find on form.

What they say

Aidan O'Brien, trainer of Brilliant and Content

Brilliant is a consistent and experienced filly who has been running well all season. She'll be fine on the ground. Content was just a little bit keen out in front the last day at Leopardstown and probably did too much too soon. She's a nice filly and hopefully she will learn with racing.

Noel Meade, trainer of Caught U Looking

We like her. The form of her Leopardstown win looks good and although she's coming into a different league at stakes level, I'm happy with how she is.

Joseph O'Brien, trainer of Dollerina

She had a very good run over this course and distance in her maiden. She met a bit of traffic the last day in the Debutante, but it wasn't a bad run at all. This track and trip obviously suits her and she will handle the juice in the ground.

Dermot Weld, trainer of Settlement

It's a good renewal of the race. She ran very well when just beaten a head in her maiden at Cork. I think she has progressed since then and she has a nice each-way chance.

