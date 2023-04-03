'She has a fair bit of talent' - who can prove best in competitive fillies' handicap?

Some of the pedigrees on show in this 0-85 fillies' handicap would almost lead you to believe we are dealing with a Pattern race. We have a close relative to English King (Scenic), a Lope De Vega daughter of Charlie Fellowes's Listed winner Crimson Rosette (Young And Fun) and a Siyouni daughter of Carnachy (Chealamy), who was beaten under four lengths in the 2016 Prix Jean Romanet.

Seven of the nine are unexposed three-year-olds and they appeal as the group to concentrate on. With the exception of recent course-and-distance winner Too Much, six of the Classic crop are thrice-raced handicap debutantes and that includes the Charlie Appleby-trained favourite Mountain Song.

While this Sea The Stars filly might have a fitness edge over many in the line-up, she is opposable at the prices dropped to a mile for the first time against a few who should thrive over the trip.

Double March makes some appeal with Sean Woods summoning James Doyle to Southwell for just one ride at the meeting. The pair are an impressive 36 per cent (10-28) when teaming up and backing their runners to £1 stakes would have yielded a +£19.84 profit.

Also worthy of consideration in a race which should throw up stacks of future winners are the Roger Varian-trained Young And Fun, who progressed with each start on Racing Post Ratings over 6f and 7f at two and is bred for middle distances, and Chealamy, who brings a similar profile to the table and should be capable of making giant strides at three.

Analysis by Robbie Wilders

What they say

Sam England, trainer of Vindobala

She's in good form and we know she goes well on the all-weather, but she's a bit of her own woman and didn't fancy it when she refused last time. Ryan [Sexton, jockey] claims 3lb which will definitely be a help and if she decides that she wants to go then she could have a good chance.

Mark Usher, trainer of Sid's Annie

She's been on the go all winter, but she's pretty tough. She likes the track and Luke gets a good tune out of her. I thought she was unlucky last time when the winner was weighted to beat her, but a smaller field should help and she's in a good place. She has a fair bit of talent and I'm cautiously optimistic of a good run.

Roger Varian, trainer of Young And Fun

She's in good form and wintered nicely. She's ready to go now and she's bred to stay, while the trip should be no issue at all.

Martyn Meade, joint-trainer of Dayzee

She came out of her last run really well and we thought we'd go back in for this afterwards. Her distance will be further in time, but the trip will be fine. She's still unexposed and I think she'll be better on the turf. I think she could take us to a few good places.

James Horton, trainer of Too Much

She seems to be in good form and has come out of her last run very well. She's incurred the wrath of the handicapper, but we think she might be able to improve again on that.

Reporting by Matt Rennie