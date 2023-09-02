'She goes there with a good chance' - which of Joseph O'Brien's trio has the best claims?

The Group 3 Coolmore Stud No Nay Never Fairy Bridge Stakes over 7½f at Tipperary should be a fascinating race as the ten-runner field includes several proven high-class fillies, such as Matilda Picotte, Honey Girl and Statement.

Joseph O'Brien landed the race last year with Agartha and saddles three formidable contenders headed by Honey Girl . She has proved excellent on soft ground this season, best illustrated by her commanding win in the Group 3 Athasi Stakes at the Curragh in May.

Two runs on quick ground afterwards didn't see her to best effect but she bounced back with an encouraging second in the Minstrel Stakes last time out. If there is a dig in the ground, she will prove difficult to beat.

Statement was impressive at this level over course and distance when last seen in Ireland in October and is back from a break after a couple of runs in Australia, while Listed winner Miramis completes a strong challenge from O'Brien's yard.

Kieran Cotter saddles his star filly Matilda Picotte , who has been in excellent form this season after a productive juvenile campaign last year. Her stand-out effort this term came in the 1,000 Guineas at Newmarket when third behind Mawj and Tahiyra.

She wasn't herself when finishing a well-held ninth at Goodwood in a Group 3 last month. There were excuses though. She was returning from a break, became worked up beforehand, and did too much in front on testing ground.

This 7½f trip could prove ideal for her and she has the class to figure if shrugging off her latest effort.

What they say

Joseph O'Brien, trainer of Honey Girl, Statement, Miramis

Honey Girl was unlucky not to win at Leopardstown the last day. She ran a very good race and would enjoy soft ground. She goes there with a good chance. Statement has been all over the world and was very good over course and distance on her last start in Ireland. She handles soft going and hopefully she can get a good run under her belt to set her up for the autumn. Miramis steps up in class after winning in Listed company at Galway. She also handles a bit of juice in the ground and 7½f should be a good distance for her. It would be great if she got placed.

Kieran Cotter, trainer of Matilda Picotte

It looks a nice trip for her around a fast track on a bend. She saw out 7f at Leopardstown on heavy ground pretty well earlier in the year. She has a good draw in two as well. We wrote off the Goodwood run; it was just a total non-event. She got too worked up beforehand and was probably a bit fresh back after a break and the conditions were tough as well. It was probably the first poor run she's ever had; she's been unbelievably consistent otherwise.

Johnny Murtagh, trainer of Lady Onyx

She's in good form and has been placed in a couple of Listed races. I think 7½f around Tipperary will suit her really well.

