Shaquille fans will be hoping start does not decide the finish as unheralded star seeks more Group 1 glory at Haydock

Rossa Ryan celebrates after landing his first Group 1 on Shaquille
Shaquille is out to complete a Group 1 hat trick in the Betfair Sprint CupCredit: Alan Crowhurst
15:35 HaydockBetfair Sprint Cup Stakes (Group 1) (British Champions Series)
Flat Turf, Group 1
Going:Good
Runners:17
Class:1
Distance:6f
ITV3

"It's not where you start, it's where you finish" — the Broadway song could have been written for Shaquille, who may have his many supporters belting out another joyful chorus at Haydock on Saturday after the Betfair Sprint Cup.

A tendency to fluff the start is usually impossible to overcome in lickety-split sprint races but there is nothing usual about this unheralded three-year-old emerging from an unexpected quarter to be arguably the horse of the season.

Shaquille gave the field five lengths when missing the break in the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot yet recovered so well that he won going away, giving Julie Camacho her first Group 1 success with only the second horse she had run at that level in 25 years with a licence.

David CarrReporter
Published on 8 September 2023Last updated 18:00, 8 September 2023
