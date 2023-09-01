Seasoned traveller Jack Mitchell bidding for further Group-race glory in Germany on Sunday with Sisfahan

Jack Mitchell will squeeze in his second trip to Germany this week between riding at Beverley and Windsor to partner Group 1 winner Sisfahan in the 153rd Wettstar.de Grosser Preis von Baden (2.20 ) on Sunday.

The jockey began riding in the country nine years ago on quiet Sundays in Britain and has landed a number of big races, including a Group 3 at Baden-Baden aboard Carolina Reaper for Charlie Johnston on Wednesday.

"I like a challenge and enjoy the travelling," said Mitchell. "Sometimes it's quite a long day with the early flight. I don't do it as much as I used to – a few years ago I did something like 28 Sundays going over and back in a day."