Seasoned traveller Jack Mitchell bidding for further Group-race glory in Germany on Sunday with Sisfahan

Sisfahan: bids to land the Grosser Preis von Baden under Jack Mitchell on Sunday
Sisfahan: bids to land the Grosser Preis von Baden under Jack Mitchell on SundayCredit: Racing Post/Kitty Trice

Jack Mitchell will squeeze in his second trip to Germany this week between riding at Beverley and Windsor to partner Group 1 winner Sisfahan in the 153rd Wettstar.de Grosser Preis von Baden (2.20) on Sunday.

The jockey began riding in the country nine years ago on quiet Sundays in Britain and has landed a number of big races, including a Group 3 at Baden-Baden aboard Carolina Reaper for Charlie Johnston on Wednesday.

"I like a challenge and enjoy the travelling," said Mitchell. "Sometimes it's quite a long day with the early flight. I don't do it as much as I used to – a few years ago I did something like 28 Sundays going over and back in a day."

Jonathan HardingReporter
Published on 1 September 2023Last updated 18:00, 1 September 2023
