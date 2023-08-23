Racing Post logo
Savethelastdance bids to follow up Classic triumph as leading ladies prepare to quickstep on the Knavesmire

Strictly Come Dancing returns next month but its latest cast of presenters and soap stars has nothing on the quality of the line-up for the Yorkshire Oaks (3.35). 

Before we brush up on the technicalities of the Viennese waltz and Charleston, we will first be treated to Savethelastdance taking on some high-class rivals in her bid to emulate the likes of Arc winners Enable and Alpinista, who have contributed to a sequence of six winning favourites in this Pertemps-sponsored Group 1.

It is easy to see why the market considers her the one to beat. She began inconspicuously enough, finishing fifth at Thurles before getting off the mark at 20-1 on her first start this season. However, it was a stunning performance in the Cheshire Oaks in May that marked her out as a high-class filly.

Jonathan HardingReporter
Published on 23 August 2023Last updated 18:00, 23 August 2023
