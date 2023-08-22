Racing's very own box office star Paddington kicks off four days to warm the heart at York

Savour Wednesday’s clash in the Juddmonte International, which signals the start of a hugely significant four days.

Paddington, the seemingly unstoppable force seeking a fifth straight Group 1 win, is the headline act as Yorkshire, the county where England’s Ashes revival began and which provided several of the heroic World Cup Lionesses squad, is out to rescue the sporting summer again.

After a rain-hit Newmarket July meeting, and a Goodwood that was probably more suitable for Paddington's duffle coat than for sunglasses and panamas, we need a summer festival with proper summer weather.