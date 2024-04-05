Plan B for Sweet Fantasy but James Owen's latest improver must have a major shout in Queen's Prize
The Queen’s Prize probably lacks the prestige of many other leading early season staying handicaps, but its stock seems to be rising and there are interesting profiles almost everywhere you look. Numbers are up with 14 horses declared compared to an average of just seven in the previous three runnings, and that indicates a division in a healthier state than is often the case.
It is reasonable to consider Novel Legend the Queen’s Prize’s key selling point. He is the top weight and for good reason, having ended his season in the Group 1 Prix Royal-Oak at Longchamp after bagging three good staying handicaps (one over course and distance) and performing creditably in several others.
Horses with Novel Legend’s profile would often be the subject of big-money offers to pursue overseas opportunities. That he continues his journey on British shores is good to see and Cup races will be firmly on his agenda if his rate of progression can be sustained. This could take some winning, however.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on 5 April 2024inPreviews
Last updated 18:00, 5 April 2024
- 3.15 Kempton: Alan King hoping 'handily treated' Tritonic can strike in Queen's Prize after wasted trip to Scotland
- 3.30 Chelmsford: can Aidan O'Brien's Capulet capture £100,000 prize or will Cuban Tiger follow up his Good Friday success?
- Smart View: who comes out best of the runners in the Queen's Prize Handicap at Kempton?
- 1.15 Auteuil: 'There's always a little bit of pressure' - can Il Est Francais pass final test before Grand Steep tilt?
- 2.05 Kempton: 'She's in great form' - who will prove most forward at this stage? Analysis and quotes for wide-open Listed race
- Weekend Horse Racing Tips + £40 free bet for the Tote Alleged Stakes at Curragh on Saturday
- Paddy Power Grand National offer: get £20 in free bets for the Festival
- Leeds Rhinos vs Warrington Wolves: Bag £50 in free bets for the Super League
- Chelsea vs Manchester United bet builder tips for a 30-1 payout + get £50 in free bet builder bets with Paddy Power
- Leigh Leopards vs Wigan Warriors: Bag £50 in free bets for Thursday's Super League clash
- 3.15 Kempton: Alan King hoping 'handily treated' Tritonic can strike in Queen's Prize after wasted trip to Scotland
- 3.30 Chelmsford: can Aidan O'Brien's Capulet capture £100,000 prize or will Cuban Tiger follow up his Good Friday success?
- Smart View: who comes out best of the runners in the Queen's Prize Handicap at Kempton?
- 1.15 Auteuil: 'There's always a little bit of pressure' - can Il Est Francais pass final test before Grand Steep tilt?
- 2.05 Kempton: 'She's in great form' - who will prove most forward at this stage? Analysis and quotes for wide-open Listed race
- Weekend Horse Racing Tips + £40 free bet for the Tote Alleged Stakes at Curragh on Saturday
- Paddy Power Grand National offer: get £20 in free bets for the Festival
- Leeds Rhinos vs Warrington Wolves: Bag £50 in free bets for the Super League
- Chelsea vs Manchester United bet builder tips for a 30-1 payout + get £50 in free bet builder bets with Paddy Power
- Leigh Leopards vs Wigan Warriors: Bag £50 in free bets for Thursday's Super League clash