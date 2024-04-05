Plan B for Sweet Fantasy but James Owen's latest improver must have a major shout in Queen's Prize

The Queen’s Prize probably lacks the prestige of many other leading early season staying handicaps, but its stock seems to be rising and there are interesting profiles almost everywhere you look. Numbers are up with 14 horses declared compared to an average of just seven in the previous three runnings, and that indicates a division in a healthier state than is often the case.

It is reasonable to consider Novel Legend the Queen’s Prize’s key selling point. He is the top weight and for good reason, having ended his season in the Group 1 Prix Royal-Oak at Longchamp after bagging three good staying handicaps (one over course and distance) and performing creditably in several others.

Horses with Novel Legend’s profile would often be the subject of big-money offers to pursue overseas opportunities. That he continues his journey on British shores is good to see and Cup races will be firmly on his agenda if his rate of progression can be sustained. This could take some winning, however.