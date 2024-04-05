Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race19 MINS
18:30 Dundalk (A.W)Horse icon
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race19 MINS
18:30 Dundalk (A.W)Horse icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Previewstomorrow
15:15 Kempton (A.W)
premium

Plan B for Sweet Fantasy but James Owen's latest improver must have a major shout in Queen's Prize

15:15 Kempton (A.W)Virgin Bet Queen's Prize Handicap (London Stayers' Series Qualifier)
Flat Polytrack, Handicap
Going:Standard To Slow
Runners:14
Class:2
Distance:2m
ITV

The Queen’s Prize probably lacks the prestige of many other leading early season staying handicaps, but its stock seems to be rising and there are interesting profiles almost everywhere you look. Numbers are up with 14 horses declared compared to an average of just seven in the previous three runnings, and that indicates a division in a healthier state than is often the case. 

It is reasonable to consider Novel Legend the Queen’s Prize’s key selling point. He is the top weight and for good reason, having ended his season in the Group 1 Prix Royal-Oak at Longchamp after bagging three good staying handicaps (one over course and distance) and performing creditably in several others. 

Horses with Novel Legend’s profile would often be the subject of big-money offers to pursue overseas opportunities. That he continues his journey on British shores is good to see and Cup races will be firmly on his agenda if his rate of progression can be sustained. This could take some winning, however. 

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Robbie WildersTipster

Published on 5 April 2024inPreviews

Last updated 18:00, 5 April 2024

iconCopy
15:15 Kempton (A.W)Virgin Bet Queen's Prize Handicap (London Stayers' Series Qualifier)
Flat Polytrack, Handicap
Going:Standard To Slow
Runners:14
Class:2
Distance:2m
ITV
more inPreviews
more inBetting offers
more inPreviews
more inBetting offers