Paddington only halfway through his story and has potential to go even higher - but this is his sternest challenge yet

A million pounds guaranteed and just four runners have signed up for the Juddmonte International challenge, but maybe that’s because the modern-day Iron Horse is back.

Paddington started his campaign in March, when winning a handicap off a mark of 97, and is still going strong after racing up another five victories, including four Group 1s.

Those who are old enough to remember the millennium will know he isn’t the first to be given the ‘Iron Horse’ nickname. In fact, he isn’t even the only one from Ballydoyle because Giant’s Causeway earned that moniker for Aidan O’Brien in his remarkable 2000 season.

There are similarities between them and, in particular, the way they have been campaigned. Giant’s Causeway finished second in the 2,000 Guineas at Newmarket, a race that Paddington missed, but the modern Iron Horse has taken the same route as his predecessor subsequently.

One key difference is that Paddington has gone unbeaten, picking up the Irish 2,000 Guineas, St James’s Palace Stakes, Eclipse and Sussex Stakes. Giant’s Causeway was beaten in the Irish Classic before going on an undefeated streak in the following three and then adding the International. So Paddington isn’t just trying to emulate his illustrious predecessor, he's trying to better him.

However, he has yet to match Giant’s Causeway on Racing Post Ratings. While Paddington can do no more than beat the horses put in front of him, there is no doubt Giant’s Causeway faced much stronger opposition, particularly in his Eclipse.

He was chased home by Kalanisi, Shiva, Sakhee and Fantastic Light (all already or later Group 1 winners) in a race for the ages and that was good enough to give Giant’s Causeway an RPR of 130. Paddington beat one British Group 1 winner in Emily Upjohn at Sandown and his RPR was 127.

Giant’s Causeway finished his career with a close second to Tiznow in the Breeders’ Cup Classic at Churchill Downs, giving him a highest RPR of 131, and it’s premature to suggest Paddington is in his class. But he is only halfway through his story and has the potential to go even higher.

Every great horse needs a great rival in order to push them to that higher figure. Giant’s Causeway had two famous tussles with the subsequent Champion Stakes and Breeders’ Cup Turf hero Kalanisi and there was just a head between them in the Eclipse and in this race 23 years ago.

Paddington might be in for a similar battle because he faces his sternest challenger yet in the shape of Mostahdaf, who recorded an RPR of 128 when winning at Royal Ascot.

Mostahdaf wins the Prince of Wales's Stakes from Luxembourg Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

That makes Mostahdaf a 2lb better horse than Emily Upjohn – the best that Paddington has beaten – and the figure puts him 1lb ahead of Paddington. So why isn’t Mostahdaf favourite?

Consistency is the key. Mostahdaf’s wildly impressive four-length victory over Luxembourg in the Prince of Wales’s Stakes stands out like a sore thumb compared to the remainder of his form and begs the question: was it just a fluke? After all, his previous best RPR was 122 and, if we take the median RPR of his last four runs, that comes in at only 119.

Contrast that with Paddington, who has a median RPR of 124.5 on his last four starts, and it seems evident that the three-year-old is far more likely to run to his best than his older rival.

However, John and Thady Gosden might only now know how to get the best from Mostahdaf because a mile and a quarter and being fresh look key to him.

Mostahdaf has form figures of 1211 over this distance and his record first time out or after breaks of at least 50 days reads 111111, including four of his five highest RPRs. He returns from 63 days off the track here and Paddington needs to improve if Mostahdaf is at his best.

The Gosden team also saddle Nashwa, who was at her peak over a mile at Newmarket last month but disappointed when only third in her repeat bid for the Nassau at Goodwood.

The Foxes completes the field and has a stone to find with Mostahdaf on RPRs, but York is a track that doesn’t suit everyone and his Dante victory proved he can show his best here. Quick ground will also suit and this is a race that has thrown up a few surprises in the past.

Read our Wednesday previews:

'He's never without a chance at York' - can Copper Knight land a record-extending eighth win on the Knavesmire?

Will Ballymount Boy prove to be another shrewd purchase by big-spending Wathnan Racing?

Expert analysis and trainer quotes as St Leger favourite Gregory goes on trial in the Great Voltigeur Stakes

Ruthless Paddington bids for fifth Group 1 triumph - can any of his Juddmonte International rivals threaten him?

Sign up here. New customers only. First single and each-way bet only. 5p minimum stake. 3 x £10 bet tokens. Free bet stakes not included in returns. Free bets exclude virtuals. Free bets are non-withdrawable. Free bets expire after 30 days. Eligibility restrictions and further T+Cs apply. 18+, begambleaware.org. Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.