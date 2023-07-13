Pace is key: older horses set the standard but test of stamina will likely be required for the principals

A captivating Falmouth Stakes will turn on its head if Newmarket avoids the bulk of the forecast rain as favourite Via Sistina will be a no-show. That decision will surely be left until the latest possible moment with a Group 1 at stake, so the pertinent course of action is assuming Via Sistina takes her chance.

The mare sets a high bar on this season’s efforts. Since joining George Boughey from Joe Tuite in October, she has been transformed from Group 3 calibre into a top-class operator.

She ran away with the soft-ground Dahlia Stakes on Newmarket’s Rowley Mile on her return before readily dealing with a smart field in the Group 1 Pretty Polly Stakes, recording a time 0.94secs quicker than the following Group 3 on the card. It was, however, a victory that came amid controversy.