Pace is key: older horses set the standard but test of stamina will likely be required for the principals

15:35 Newmarket (July)Tattersalls Falmouth Stakes (Group 1) (British Champions Series) (Fillies & Mares)
Flat Turf, Group 1
Going:Good To Firm
Runners:9
Class:1
Distance:1m
ITV

A captivating Falmouth Stakes will turn on its head if Newmarket avoids the bulk of the forecast rain as favourite Via Sistina will be a no-show. That decision will surely be left until the latest possible moment with a Group 1 at stake, so the pertinent course of action is assuming Via Sistina takes her chance. 

The mare sets a high bar on this season’s efforts. Since joining George Boughey from Joe Tuite in October, she has been transformed from Group 3 calibre into a top-class operator. 

She ran away with the soft-ground Dahlia Stakes on Newmarket’s Rowley Mile on her return before readily dealing with a smart field in the Group 1 Pretty Polly Stakes, recording a time 0.94secs quicker than the following Group 3 on the card. It was, however, a victory that came amid controversy.

Robbie WildersTipster
Published on 13 July 2023Last updated 20:19, 13 July 2023
