'Only one person knows what's going to happen and that's Paisley Park' - staying favourite returns and ready to entertain
This time 12 months ago, officials at Newbury were bemoaning a lack of rain before the track's signature two-day Coral Gold Cup fixture. This year freezing temperatures are the biggest concern, but as the weather proves as unpredictable as ever, one of the stars of Friday's show remains a welcome constant in the world of jump racing.
Theresa May was prime minister and preparing to pull the trigger on Article 50, Donald Trump was just days away from being sworn in as the 45th president of the United States and Thistlecrack had just won the King George when Paisley Park made his racecourse debut in January 2017.
He has raced every year since, recording 11 wins from 27 runs, including a seven-race winning streak that lasted 15 months from October 2018, four Grade 1 victories and a Stayers' Hurdle success at the Cheltenham Festival.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
- 2.10 Musselburgh: will a visor spark the evergreen Didtheyleaveuoutto back to form in feature handicap hurdle?
- 3.35 Newbury: can Hyland provide Nicky Henderson with a first winner in ten years in this competitive handicap hurdle?
- The Weekend Starts Here: Chris Cook's three things to look out for on Friday
- 1.50 Newbury: Could there be another Grade 1 star lurking among a quality novice chase field?
- 3.00 Newbury: evergreen Paisley Park 'tanking' as he aims to take down Marie's Rock and lay an early marker in staying division
- 2.10 Musselburgh: will a visor spark the evergreen Didtheyleaveuoutto back to form in feature handicap hurdle?
- 3.35 Newbury: can Hyland provide Nicky Henderson with a first winner in ten years in this competitive handicap hurdle?
- The Weekend Starts Here: Chris Cook's three things to look out for on Friday
- 1.50 Newbury: Could there be another Grade 1 star lurking among a quality novice chase field?
- 3.00 Newbury: evergreen Paisley Park 'tanking' as he aims to take down Marie's Rock and lay an early marker in staying division