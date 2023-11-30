Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Previews
premium

'Only one person knows what's going to happen and that's Paisley Park' - staying favourite returns and ready to entertain

Paisley Park: fifth successive appearance in the Grade 2
Paisley Park: fifth successive appearance in the Coral Long Distance Hurdle

This time 12 months ago, officials at Newbury were bemoaning a lack of rain before the track's signature two-day Coral Gold Cup fixture. This year freezing temperatures are the biggest concern, but as the weather proves as unpredictable as ever, one of the stars of Friday's show remains a welcome constant in the world of jump racing. 

Theresa May was prime minister and preparing to pull the trigger on Article 50, Donald Trump was just days away from being sworn in as the 45th president of the United States and Thistlecrack had just won the King George when Paisley Park made his racecourse debut in January 2017. 

He has raced every year since, recording 11 wins from 27 runs, including a seven-race winning streak that lasted 15 months from October 2018, four Grade 1 victories and a Stayers' Hurdle success at the Cheltenham Festival.   

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Lewis PorteousReporter

Published on 30 November 2023inPreviews

Last updated 18:21, 30 November 2023

icon
more inPreviews
more inPreviews