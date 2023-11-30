'Only one person knows what's going to happen and that's Paisley Park' - staying favourite returns and ready to entertain

This time 12 months ago, officials at Newbury were bemoaning a lack of rain before the track's signature two-day Coral Gold Cup fixture. This year freezing temperatures are the biggest concern, but as the weather proves as unpredictable as ever, one of the stars of Friday's show remains a welcome constant in the world of jump racing.

Theresa May was prime minister and preparing to pull the trigger on Article 50, Donald Trump was just days away from being sworn in as the 45th president of the United States and Thistlecrack had just won the King George when Paisley Park made his racecourse debut in January 2017.

He has raced every year since, recording 11 wins from 27 runs, including a seven-race winning streak that lasted 15 months from October 2018, four Grade 1 victories and a Stayers' Hurdle success at the Cheltenham Festival.